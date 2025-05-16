John Potter admits ‘difficult decisions’ in Raith Rovers revamp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John Potter admits ‘difficult decisions’ in Raith Rovers revamp

The Stark's Park outfit have released 5 and are in talks with 6 more out-of-contract players.

John Potter shouts instructions.
Raith Rovers technical director John Potter. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

John Potter has hailed Raith Rovers’ departing stars as he admits ‘difficult decisions’ had to be made over the future direction of the squad.

The Kirkcaldy outfit have announced the exit of nine players, including four loanees who have returned to their parent clubs.

Five were not offered new contracts with their current agreements coming to an end.

Euan Murray and Aidan Connolly have had two spells at Stark’s Park and Kevin Dabrowski became something of a cult hero last season.

Aidan Connolly in action with Raith Rovers.
Aidan Connolly has been freed by Raith Rovers after four years. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group)

And, with ex-Dundee United full-back Kieran Freeman and youngster Jake Nicholson making up those leaving, Potter has confessed it is never a nice feeling to see good servants depart.

“It’s difficult,” the technical director said to the Courier Sport of the process.

“The one thing that I would always say that we’ve had in my time in the last couple of years is a very good group, whether it was last season or this season.

“That’s in terms of how they go about their work, how they train every day, how they look after themselves, how close they are.

“It doesn’t always mean that you get the wins you want. But, in terms of their attitude and how they go about their work, they’ve always been first-class.

Potter: ‘We’ve got to freshen the squad’

“And that’s been guys that are in and out of the team, guys that are playing and that are not playing.

“So, in terms of that, yes, it’s difficult.

“You’ve got decisions to make, and there’s guys out of contract, there’s guys in contract, and that’s moving all the time. Some maybe wanted to leave as well.

“But you’ve got to make tough decisions. We’ve got to try and freshen the squad up a little bit, and some guys have got to move on.

“That’s just football and how it is. But, as I said, in terms of the ones that have left, they’ve been first-class in their work here at Raith Rovers.”

Raith Rovers striker Callum Smith kicks a ball in training.
Callum Smith is one of six players Raith are in discussions with about fresh terms. Image:  Tony Fimister / RRFC.

Six players – Liam Dick, Jamie Gullan, Callum Hannah, Andy McNeil, Ross Matthews and Callum Smith – are also in discussions over contract extensions.

However, those departing will allow manager Barry Robson to put his own stamp on the squad he inherited in late December.

“There’s areas where we want to try and improve on,” added Potter. “That’s not always easy, and we’ve made these decisions.

“It took us a little while, because you’ve got to remember what you’ve got in the building, which is really important. And we have got a really good group, as I said.

“But managers want to freshen things up a little bit and we need to try and get some different types of players into the club.

“People have got to move out, and people have got to come in. Sometimes that’s just the way it is.”

