Shaun Dennis tributes paid as Raith Rovers legend dies aged 55

'There has been a huge outpouring of love for Shaun from all his team-mates.'

By Marc Deanie
Shaun Dennis in action for Raith during 2001/02 campaign. Image: SNS
Raith Rovers legend Shaun Dennis has died at the age of 55.

The Kirkcaldy club says it is “deeply saddened” at the passing of the local hero.

Dennis, born and raised in the Fife town, played 453 times for the Stark’s Park side over three spells and is the most decorated player in Rovers history.

He started the 1994 Coca Cola Cup Final triumph over Celtic before scoring the first penalty in the shootout.

Raith said: “Everyone at Raith Rovers Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Rover Shaun Dennis.

“Shaun played 453 games for us and has won more winners’ medals than any player in Rovers history.

“Our thoughts are with Shaun’s loved ones at this sad time.”

‘Heartbreaking’

Dennis signed for his hometown team as a 12-year-old, making his name as a no-nonsense defender following his debut in 1988.

He played a part in a memorable era for Rovers, winning two First Division titles and enjoying European adventures in the Uefa Cup following the Coca Cola Cup win.

Dennis was eventually snapped up by Hibs, where he made over 70 appearances before returning to Raith on loan and then permanently in 2001.

A Second Division triumph followed, as did a brief spell as caretaker manager at the end of the ill-fated Claude Anelka regime.

Shaun Dennis in action for Raith Rovers against Celtic in 1994 Coca Cola Cup Final. Image: SNS
Dennis was inducted into the club’s hall of fame in 2017.

Former Rovers team-mate Jock McStay wrote on X: “Heartbreaking. Devastated. Can’t believe this has just happened.”

Hibs said: “Hibernian FC are saddened to learn of the passing of former Hibee Shaun Dennis.

“Our thoughts go out to his family and friends at this difficult time. Rest in peace, Shaun.”

Former Easter Road team-mate Tam McManus added: “Was a hard big guy on the park who took no prisoners but totally different off it.

“Was a great guy who was really good company.”

‘Outpouring of love’ for Shaun Dennis

Rovers historian John Greer paid a poignant tribute to the Stark’s Park legend.

He said: “As recently as August 2024, Shaun was the guest at Reminiscing Raith where he regaled all present with his wonderful tales of his football career.

“He also brought his grandchildren to a game last season. He received a hero’s welcome at the club he loved.

“There has been a huge outpouring of love for Shaun from all his team-mates.

“All at Raith Rovers would like to send his wife Tracy and family our deepest condolences.”

