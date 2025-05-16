Dick Campbell in emotional tribute as he dedicates East Fife’s League One play-off success to late brother

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dick Campbell in emotional tribute as he dedicates East Fife’s League One play-off success to late brother

The Fifers' 1-1 draw at Annan Athletic earned them a 4-3 aggregate triumph and passage back to League One.

By Iain Collin
Dick Campbell is surrounded by his East Fife players and staff as he leads the celebrations after the full-time whistle.
Dick Campbell is surrounded by his East Fife players and staff as he leads the celebrations after the full-time whistle. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group.

Dick Campbell has dedicated East Fife’s dramatic promotion to League One to his late brother Duncan.

Campbell and twin Ian, his assistant, lost their younger sibling a fortnight ago and have endured some difficult times as the Bayview side battled through the play-offs.

But the sadness turned to emotional celebrations as the Methil men squeezed past Annan Athletic with a deserved 4-3 aggregate victory.

Tommy Goss nodded Annan in front on the night and back level in the tie in just the seventh minute.

East Fife manager Dick Campbell in his famous 'bunnet'.
East Fife manager Dick Campbell. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group.

But fans’ favourite Adam Laaref pounced with the decisive strike for East Fife in the 37th minute.

After three years in the SPFL’s bottom division, the Fifers are finally back in the third-tier – and Campbell is determined not to stop there.

“I dedicate this to my brother, Duncan,” said Campbell after the game. “We lost him a fortnight ago and the funeral is this week.

“But he was on my shoulder right through the whole day and I dedicate the win to him.

“It’s been very difficult. He was my younger brother – the ‘bairn’ as he was called.

Campbell seals 11th promotion of career

“He was a big, big presence in our lives. He’ll be sitting up there with my other brother saying, ‘look at those two daft buggers, me and ‘Pink’ [Ian], trying to win another championship.

“But we did and I’m very happy.

“I’ve got a few of them through the years. I’ve got 11 promotions and let’s see if we can make it 12.”

East Fife could hardly have envisaged a worse opening to this decider in Dumfriesshire.

Annan roared out of the traps in front of a packed home support that made for a bear-pit atmosphere.

East Fife goal-scorer Adam Laaref runs away in celebration.
Adam Laaref celebrates scoring East Fife’s crucial goal to win promotion. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group.

With just six minutes on the clock, full-back Ryan Muir floated in a deliciously-tempting cross from the right and Goss timed his leap perfectly to nod back across Liam McFarlane’s despairing dive to find the corner of the net.

The early breakthrough boosted the home side’s belief and they went in search of a second.

In the 15th minute, Josh Dixon hit the bar from close range before Mamadou Bah produced a brave block to deny Aidan Smith from the rebound.

The Fifers gradually settled after the whirlwind start and stunned their hosts by pulling level eight minutes from the break.

Michael McKenna speared in a free-kick from the left and Annan keeper Jamie Smith came to collect.

Campbell: ‘We set our targets’

But, under pressure from Brian Easton, the home number one dropped the ball and Laaref was on hand to guide his shot high into the roof of the net.

Back ahead in the tie, the Methil men upped the ante on the hunt for another towards half-time and in a largely dominant second-half.

As the full-time whistle got ever closer, the League One hosts piled the pressure on in search of parity in the tie.

However, East Fife defended resolutely and the full-time whistle brought wild celebrations from the large travelling support as they flooded onto the pitch.

“We set our targets at the start of the season,” added Campbell, whose side finished one point adrift of champions Peterhead in the regular season. “We were a wee bit unlucky not to win the championship.

East Fife's Rob Jones, Reis Peggie, Brian Easton, Stewart Murdoch and Mamadou Bah hold up a banner that declares them the League One play-off winners.
East Fife’s Rob Jones, Reis Peggie, Brian Easton, Stewart Murdoch and Mamadou Bah (left to right) celebrate promotion after the full-time whistle. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group.

“But we’ve proven we’re a good side and we’re up, no matter what.

“I thought we deserved to win the game, I thought we edged it. But I’m not really bothered what anybody thinks!

“I’m more interested in winning that game for everybody connected to East Fife. There were hundreds of fans down here, it’s fantastic.

“Whether that’s the rebirth of East Fife, I don’t know. This is a step forward for the club.”

