Football 14 best pictures as East Fife celebrate promotion back to League One with play-off final success The Bayview outfit triumphed 4-3 on aggregate in their play-off final against Annan Athletic. East Fife manager Dick Campbell (right) and twin brother and assistant Ian celebrate after the full-time whistle at Annan. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group. By Iain Collin May 18 2025, 1:14pm May 18 2025, 1:14pm Share 14 best pictures as East Fife celebrate promotion back to League One with play-off final success Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/5247678/east-fife-promotion-spfl-league-one-annan-playoff-final/ Copy Link 0 comment East Fife sealed promotion back to League One with their stirring 4-3 aggregate triumph over Annan Athletic. Having missed out narrowly to Peterhead in their bid to go up automatically, the Methil men had to do it the hard way via the nerve-jangling play-offs. Overcoming a 1-0 first-leg deficit against Edinburgh City in their eventual 3-1 semi-final victory, the Bayview outfit went into the showdown at Galabank with a 3-2 advantage. And that proved crucial as Adam Laaref’s equaliser in the 1-1 draw on the night ensured Dick Campbell’s side swapped places with their hosts in the third-tier. On an emotional night of wild celebrations, Campbell and twin brother Ian dedicated the success to their late brother Duncan, who passed away recently. Courier Sport has pulled together some of the best photos from a night of drama in Dumfriesshire. East Fife players nervously gather on the Galabank pitch ahead of the play-off final second-leg. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group. Before the game, East Fife skipper Alan Trouten was presented with a number 50 shirt from his team-mates to mark reaching a half-century of goals for the club. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group. East Fife got off to the worst possible start when Tommy Goss (second from left) headed Annan Athletic ahead on the night. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group. Tackles flew in as Annan Athletic and East Fife showed their desperation to win the play-off final. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group. Adam Laaref (No.16) is first to react to score for East Fife after Annan goalkeeper Jamie Smith dropped a high ball. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group. Adam Laaref celebrates scoring East Fife’s crucial goal in their 4-3 aggregate win over Annan Athletic. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group. East Fife had to defend resolutely to keep Annan at bay. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group. Things got tense on the East Fife bench as the team held on in the closing stages. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group. The full-time whistle brought scenes of joy from the East Fife bench. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group. Dick Campbell (centre) is surrounded by his East Fife players and staff as he leads the celebrations after the full-time whistle. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group. East Fife players and staff celebrate promotion to League One. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group. Rob Jones (right) and Michael McKenna show what the victory means to East Fife. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group. East Fife’s celebrations continued in the dressing room after promotion was sealed against Annan. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group.
