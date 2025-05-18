14 best pictures as East Fife celebrate promotion back to League One with play-off final success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
14 best pictures as East Fife celebrate promotion back to League One with play-off final success

The Bayview outfit triumphed 4-3 on aggregate in their play-off final against Annan Athletic.

East Fife manager Dick Campbell and twin brother and assistant Ian with the play-off winners banner.
East Fife manager Dick Campbell (right) and twin brother and assistant Ian celebrate after the full-time whistle at Annan. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

East Fife sealed promotion back to League One with their stirring 4-3 aggregate triumph over Annan Athletic.

Having missed out narrowly to Peterhead in their bid to go up automatically, the Methil men had to do it the hard way via the nerve-jangling play-offs.

Overcoming a 1-0 first-leg deficit against Edinburgh City in their eventual 3-1 semi-final victory, the Bayview outfit went into the showdown at Galabank with a 3-2 advantage.

And that proved crucial as Adam Laaref’s equaliser in the 1-1 draw on the night ensured Dick Campbell’s side swapped places with their hosts in the third-tier.

On an emotional night of wild celebrations, Campbell and twin brother Ian dedicated the success to their late brother Duncan, who passed away recently.

Courier Sport has pulled together some of the best photos from a night of drama in Dumfriesshire.

East Fife players mill around on the Galabank pitch before the clash with Annan Athletic.
East Fife players nervously gather on the Galabank pitch ahead of the play-off final second-leg. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group.
Surrounded by his team-mates, captain Alan Trouten holds up an East Fife shirt with the number 50 on the back.
Before the game, East Fife skipper Alan Trouten was presented with a number 50 shirt from his team-mates to mark reaching a half-century of goals for the club. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group.
Annan striker Tommy Goss watches his header evade the dive of East Fife keeper Liam McFarlane.
East Fife got off to the worst possible start when Tommy Goss (second from left) headed Annan Athletic ahead on the night. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group.
East Fife defender Mamadou Bah slides in as Annan's Max Kilsby takes the ball past him.
Tackles flew in as Annan Athletic and East Fife showed their desperation to win the play-off final. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group.
Adam Laaref rects first as Annan goalkeeper Jamie Smith and East Fife team-mate Brian Easton are sent sprawling by their challenge.
Adam Laaref (No.16) is first to react to score for East Fife after Annan goalkeeper Jamie Smith dropped a high ball. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group.
East Fife goal-scorer Adam Laaref runs away in celebration.
Adam Laaref celebrates scoring East Fife’s crucial goal in their 4-3 aggregate win over Annan Athletic. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group.
East Fife defender Andy Munro slides in to tackle a leaping Tommy Goss.
East Fife had to defend resolutely to keep Annan at bay. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group.
Alan Trouten, Dick Campbell, Nathan Austin, Kieran Millar and Ian Campbell look on anxiously from the technical area.
Things got tense on the East Fife bench as the team held on in the closing stages. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group.
East Fife players and management celebrate on the touchline as the full-time whistle goes.
The full-time whistle brought scenes of joy from the East Fife bench. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group.
Dick Campbell is surrounded by his East Fife players and staff as he leads the celebrations after the full-time whistle.
Dick Campbell (centre) is surrounded by his East Fife players and staff as he leads the celebrations after the full-time whistle. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group.
Jubilant East Fife players and staff gather round a play-off winners banner.
East Fife players and staff celebrate promotion to League One. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group.
East Fife team-mates Rob Jones and Michael McKenna share a celebratory hug.
Rob Jones (right) and Michael McKenna show what the victory means to East Fife. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group.
East Fife players and staff party in the dressing room after their play-off final success.
East Fife’s celebrations continued in the dressing room after promotion was sealed against Annan. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group.

