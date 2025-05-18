14 best pictures as East Fife celebrate promotion back to League One with play-off final success

East Fife sealed promotion back to League One with their stirring 4-3 aggregate triumph over Annan Athletic.

Having missed out narrowly to Peterhead in their bid to go up automatically, the Methil men had to do it the hard way via the nerve-jangling play-offs.

Overcoming a 1-0 first-leg deficit against Edinburgh City in their eventual 3-1 semi-final victory, the Bayview outfit went into the showdown at Galabank with a 3-2 advantage.

And that proved crucial as Adam Laaref’s equaliser in the 1-1 draw on the night ensured Dick Campbell’s side swapped places with their hosts in the third-tier.

On an emotional night of wild celebrations, Campbell and twin brother Ian dedicated the success to their late brother Duncan, who passed away recently.

Courier Sport has pulled together some of the best photos from a night of drama in Dumfriesshire.