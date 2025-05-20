Ross Matthews singles out pals at rival team as inspiration as he sets Raith Rovers promotion goal

Ross Matthews insists Falkirk’s success with a team packed with his pals has shown that Raith Rovers can reach the Premiership’s promised land.

Matthews is celebrating signing a new 12-month contract at Raith, where he has played all his senior career so far.

And he admits achieving promotion to the top-flight was uppermost in his thinking when he put pen to paper through to summer 2026.

The 29-year-old has been at Stark’s Park for the last 13 years and has seen plenty of ups and downs along the way.

However, after finishing fifth this term, the midfielder is convinced there are good times ahead for Rovers under manager Barry Robson.

“I’m delighted to sign another year, mainly because I think the club’s got a great chance of doing well next year and got a chance of getting promoted,” he told Courier Sport.

“I felt the same going into last season, to be honest, but it didn’t quite go for us.

“Obviously, it was a difficult season. But we managed to end it well by going ten games unbeaten. If we can carry that run into next season, then we’ve got every chance.

“This will be my 13th season. I’ve loved every minute of it, although there’s been a couple of downs and a couple of ups.

“The main thing, since I’ve been there all that time, is getting promoted to the Premiership. I’ve never managed to do that.

Matthews: Raith have ‘every chance of doing it’

“So, to get another chance, another season, another go at it, that’s the main thing in my head.

“I don’t really want to leave without doing that, I want to be part of a team that gets promoted.

“I feel like we’ve got every chance of doing it next season. That’s the main aim.”

The team that won promotion from the Championship this term, Falkirk, is packed with figures from Raith’s recent past.

Tom Lang, Brad Spencer, Dylan Tait, Ethan Ross and Sean Mackie have all been Matthews’ team-mates over the years and they were led by Rovers’ former management team of John McGlynn and Paul Smith.

The Bairns will be playing Premiership football next season. And Matthews is convinced Raith – who lost the Premiership play-off final to Ross County 12 months ago – can follow in their footsteps.

“There’s plenty of that Falkirk team that played with myself at Raith Rovers,” he added. “And if we weren’t going to win it when we were out of it, I was quite happy that they won it.

“I’ve got a lot of good friends there – half their team used to play with Raith, it seems.

“And, obviously, the manager, John McGlynn, as well as Paul Smith. I was delighted for them as much as I was gutted that it wasn’t us in that position.

“But them doing it just shows that it’s possible.”