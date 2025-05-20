Ross Matthews singles out pals at rival team as inspiration as he sets Raith Rovers promotion goal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross Matthews singles out pals at rival team as inspiration as he sets Raith Rovers promotion goal

The stalwart midfielder has penned a new one-year deal at Stark's Park.

Raith Rovers midfielder Ross Matthews
Ross Matthews has signed a 12-month contract extension with Raith Rovers. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Ross Matthews insists Falkirk’s success with a team packed with his pals has shown that Raith Rovers can reach the Premiership’s promised land.

Matthews is celebrating signing a new 12-month contract at Raith, where he has played all his senior career so far.

And he admits achieving promotion to the top-flight was uppermost in his thinking when he put pen to paper through to summer 2026.

The 29-year-old has been at Stark’s Park for the last 13 years and has seen plenty of ups and downs along the way.

However, after finishing fifth this term, the midfielder is convinced there are good times ahead for Rovers under manager Barry Robson.

Raith Rovers midfielder Ross Matthews speaks into a microphone.
Ross Matthews was honoured with a testimonial last year. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

“I’m delighted to sign another year, mainly because I think the club’s got a great chance of doing well next year and got a chance of getting promoted,” he told Courier Sport.

“I felt the same going into last season, to be honest, but it didn’t quite go for us.

“Obviously, it was a difficult season. But we managed to end it well by going ten games unbeaten. If we can carry that run into next season, then we’ve got every chance.

“This will be my 13th season. I’ve loved every minute of it, although there’s been a couple of downs and a couple of ups.

“The main thing, since I’ve been there all that time, is getting promoted to the Premiership. I’ve never managed to do that.

Matthews: Raith have ‘every chance of doing it’

“So, to get another chance, another season, another go at it, that’s the main thing in my head.

“I don’t really want to leave without doing that, I want to be part of a team that gets promoted.

“I feel like we’ve got every chance of doing it next season. That’s the main aim.”

The team that won promotion from the Championship this term, Falkirk, is packed with figures from Raith’s recent past.

Tom Lang, Brad Spencer, Dylan Tait, Ethan Ross and Sean Mackie have all been Matthews’ team-mates over the years and they were led by Rovers’ former management team of John McGlynn and Paul Smith.

Ross Matthews heads in a goal Raith Rovers in their play-off success over Partick Thistle in 2023/24.
Ross Matthews scores for Raith Rovers in their play-off semi-final win over Partick Thistle last year. Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group.

The Bairns will be playing Premiership football next season. And Matthews is convinced Raith – who lost the Premiership play-off final to Ross County 12 months ago – can follow in their footsteps.

“There’s plenty of that Falkirk team that played with myself at Raith Rovers,” he added. “And if we weren’t going to win it when we were out of it, I was quite happy that they won it.

“I’ve got a lot of good friends there – half their team used to play with Raith, it seems.

“And, obviously, the manager, John McGlynn, as well as Paul Smith. I was delighted for them as much as I was gutted that it wasn’t us in that position.

“But them doing it just shows that it’s possible.”

