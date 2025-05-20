Craig Wighton opens up on decision to go part-time as he reveals fears over Dunfermline exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Craig Wighton opens up on decision to go part-time as he reveals fears over Dunfermline exit

The ex-Dundee striker has joined Montrose on a two-year deal after leaving the Pars.

Craig Wighton in action for Dunfermline Athletic.
Craig Wighton in action for Dunfermline. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Craig Wighton has revealed he feared his playing days could be numbered as he struggled with injury at Dunfermline.

But the former Dundee striker is now convinced his career can be prolonged after making the difficult decision to go part-time.

Wighton knew he would be leaving the Pars this summer months ago when his training regime was all too often blown apart by on-going knee trouble.

Still just 27, the pain made him question his very future in football.

Craig Wighton warms up before a game with Dunfermline Athletic.
Craig Wighton made 19 appearances for Dunfermline in season 2024/25. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

However, January’s loan move to League One Montrose, which has since been turned into a two-year deal, has proven he still has plenty to give to the game.

“It was probably about November time that I kind of knew in my own head that part-time was the direction I was going to need to go in,” said Wighton, who is marrying fiancée Bex this summer

“That last year there, I was only able to train two days a week. That ended up one day a lot of the time because my knee was reacting and there was different bits going on.

“It was frustrating. I’d had enough.

“I spoke to my fiancée, and said I can’t keep going in every day to a full-time environment, sit and have breakfast, and then the boys are training and I’m stuck in the gym.

Wighton: ‘I would have had a bigger decision’

“I thought I need to make the decision on what’s going to be best for me. So I’ve kind of known for a long time it’s coming.

“I thought go part-time and see how my body handles it – and I felt good physically, my knees felt good.

“To be honest, if I’d gone to Montrose and I was still getting bothered with my knee, then I probably would have had a bigger decision to make.

“Is it worth even trying to go down the part-time route if I’m sore and I’m in pain a lot of the time?

“But it’s been really good. I’m hoping that’ll prolong how long I can keep playing for.”

Craig Wighton holds up his League One player of the month award for April 2023.
Craig Wighton with the League One player of the month for April 2023. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Wighton has enjoyed 12 seasons of full-time football since making his debut for Dundee in 2013 aged just 16.

The last four and a half of those have been with Dunfermline, where he made 119 appearances – including 19 in the season just ended.

However, he has been plagued by knee issues since rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in 2017.

Speaking to Courier Sport, Wighton added: “It was a tough decision. But I think what made it easy was my body was really telling me that.

“I kept breaking down. I’d train and I’d play and I’d feel okay. Then, all of a sudden, the next day, my knee had swelled up. Then I couldn’t do anything.

Wighton: ‘It was the right time to do it’

“I’d have a couple of weeks with that, it’d settle down and I’d go back in. Then the same thing happened.

“It was the right time to do it. It was a tough decision in a way, but I think it was the only decision really.

“I just want to go and enjoy my football. And I’m hoping that by going the part-time route, that’ll prolong it for longer.

“If I tried to stay full-time, then I think another couple of years probably would have been the end of me.

“I think this is definitely the right thing to do.”

More from Football

Tony Docherty addresses Dundee fans and players at the Player of the Year event on Sunday evening. Image: David Young
The inside story of Tony Docherty's sacking as Dundee manager
Raith Rovers midfielder Ross Matthews
Ross Matthews singles out pals at rival team as inspiration as he sets Raith…
Sam Dalby has been a smash hit this season
Sam Dalby: Dundee United stay 'would be great' – but I'll be a fan…
Josh McPake battles with Ryan Astley for the ball.
Josh McPake credits St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari for career transformation
Simon Murray is a man on form. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Dundee star Simon Murray's international chances addressed by Scotland boss Steve Clarke
David Babunski, captain for the day, roars with delight
David Babunski set for Dundee United exit as Jim Goodwin makes contract call
Simo Valakari holding two fingers up.
St Johnstone offer new deals to just TWO out of contract players as Simo…
Matt Smith arriving at McDiarmid Park for a St Johnstone game.
Matt Smith the first player to confirm St Johnstone exit as overhaul begins
Shaun Maloney during his time in charge at Hibs. Image: SNS
Dundee's next manager: Shaun Maloney strong favourite but who else could be in the…
16
Dundee boss Tony Docherty at McDiarmid Park. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
St Johnstone curse? Managers who lost jobs after facing Saints as Dundee's Tony Docherty…

Conversation