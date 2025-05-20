Raith Rovers eye up return move for Josh Rae after goalkeeper made available for transfer by St Johnstone

Raith Rovers could make a move for Josh Rae after the goalkeeper was made available for transfer by St Johnstone.

Rae spent the second half of the season with Raith after a difficult start to the campaign with Saints.

He struggled to settle into life at McDiarmid Park following his switch from Airdrie 12 months ago.

A number of high-profile errors early on saw him lose his place to Ross Sinclair.

And when Saints signed Andy Fisher on loan from Swansea City in January he was allowed to leave for Rovers on loan.

The 24-year-old was thrown straight into the starting line-up for a difficult debut in the 5-0 Scottish Cup hammering away to Celtic.

But he went on to rack up an impressive seven clean sheets in his 14 Championship matches for Barry Robson’s side.

The former Queen of the South and Airdrie goalie’s shut-out ratio of 50 per cent was bettered in the division by only Harry Stone, who managed eight in 15 games at Ayr United.

Raith hunt new No.1

With the expiry of Rae’s loan, Raith are on the hunt for a new number one this summer after also announcing the departure of cult hero Kevin Dabrowski.

It is understood the Kirkcaldy outfit are keen on a return to Stark’s Park for Rae after the impact he made following his loan capture in early February.

They had vowed to monitor his circumstances at Saints and are expected to make enquiries now that the custodian, along with ex-Dunfermline loanee Andre Raymond, has been made ‘available for transfer’ by his Perth employers.

Much will now depend on how easy Saints are to deal with, in terms of seeking a fee and their desire to get Rae off their books, as manager Simo Valakari rebuilds following relegation to the Championship.

For his part, Rae has spoken previously of being open to a return to Rovers if he was deemed surplus to requirements at McDiarmid Park.