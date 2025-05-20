Raith Rovers eye up return move for Josh Rae after goalkeeper made available for transfer by St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Raith Rovers eye up return move for Josh Rae after goalkeeper made available for transfer by St Johnstone

The 24-year-old spent the second half of the season on loan at Stark's Park.

By Iain Collin
St Johnstone keeper Josh Rae during his loan spell with Raith Rovers.
St Johnstone keeper Josh Rae during his loan spell with Raith Rovers. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

Raith Rovers could make a move for Josh Rae after the goalkeeper was made available for transfer by St Johnstone.

Rae spent the second half of the season with Raith after a difficult start to the campaign with Saints.

He struggled to settle into life at McDiarmid Park following his switch from Airdrie 12 months ago.

Josh Rae applauds fans after St Johnstone's 1-0 win over Kilmarnock last November.
Josh Rae applauds the St Johnstone support after last November’s victory over Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

A number of high-profile errors early on saw him lose his place to Ross Sinclair.

And when Saints signed Andy Fisher on loan from Swansea City in January he was allowed to leave for Rovers on loan.

The 24-year-old was thrown straight into the starting line-up for a difficult debut in the 5-0 Scottish Cup hammering away to Celtic.

But he went on to rack up an impressive seven clean sheets in his 14 Championship matches for Barry Robson’s side.

The former Queen of the South and Airdrie goalie’s shut-out ratio of 50 per cent was bettered in the division by only Harry Stone, who managed eight in 15 games at Ayr United.

Raith hunt new No.1

With the expiry of Rae’s loan, Raith are on the hunt for a new number one this summer after also announcing the departure of cult hero Kevin Dabrowski.

It is understood the Kirkcaldy outfit are keen on a return to Stark’s Park for Rae after the impact he made following his loan capture in early February.

They had vowed to monitor his circumstances at Saints and are expected to make enquiries now that the custodian, along with ex-Dunfermline loanee Andre Raymond, has been made ‘available for transfer’ by his Perth employers.

Much will now depend on how easy Saints are to deal with, in terms of seeking a fee and their desire to get Rae off their books, as manager Simo Valakari rebuilds following relegation to the Championship.

For his part, Rae has spoken previously of being open to a return to Rovers if he was deemed surplus to requirements at McDiarmid Park.

More from Football

Dundee United fans can get their passports out for next season.
LEE WILKIE: Why Dundee United should aim for group stage in Europe
Ross Docherty holds aloft Dundee United's Championship trophy last season
Ross Docherty set for Dundee United exit as Tannadice exodus continues
3
Sam Dalby celebrates after downing Aberdeen.
Inside Dundee United’s return to European football: An ugly transfer row, epidurals and a…
Tony Docherty addresses Dundee fans and players at the Player of the Year event on Sunday evening. Image: David Young
The inside story of Tony Docherty's sacking as Dundee manager
13
Raith Rovers midfielder Ross Matthews
Ross Matthews singles out pals at rival team as inspiration as he sets Raith…
Craig Wighton in action for Dunfermline Athletic.
Craig Wighton opens up on decision to go part-time as he reveals fears over…
Sam Dalby has been a smash hit this season
Sam Dalby: Dundee United stay 'would be great' – but I'll be a fan…
Josh McPake battles with Ryan Astley for the ball.
Josh McPake credits St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari for career transformation
Simon Murray is a man on form. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Dundee star Simon Murray's international chances addressed by Scotland boss Steve Clarke
3
David Babunski, captain for the day, roars with delight
David Babunski set for Dundee United exit as Jim Goodwin makes contract call

Conversation