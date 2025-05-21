Potential ‘partnership’ with Rangers explained as Raith Rovers to consider fans’ views

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Potential ‘partnership’ with Rangers explained as Raith Rovers to consider fans’ views

The Stark's Park club have held talks with Rangers - and other clubs - over possible tie-in under new rules.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers and Rangers players shake hands before their Scottish Cup quarter-final in 2023.
Raith Rovers and Rangers players shake hands before their Scottish Cup quarter-final in 2023. Image: SNS.

Raith Rovers are expected to consult with supporters before progressing any possible tie-in with other clubs under innovative new Scottish FA and SPFL plans.

The Stark’s Park club have had tentative discussions with Rangers over a ‘partnership’ from next season that would see loan players move from Ibrox to Fife.

However, it is understood Rangers are not the only club Raith have talked to about linking up under the radical new scheme.

Raith Rovers fans wave a flag at Stark's Park during the recent draw with Morton.
Raith Rovers are expected to consult with fans. Images: Finlay Thom / SNS Group.

And they have stressed that no deals have been struck between the Stark’s Park outfit and anyone else.

The governing bodies announced in February that an agreement had been reached to bring in a new ‘Co-operation System’ for season 2025-26.

It allows players in the ‘transition phase’ (ages 16 to 21), who are eligible for Scotland at international level, to join a lower-league club and transfer backwards and forwards between the teams throughout the campaign.

The system has been designed to increase playing time at first-team level for the country’s best youngsters and would allow for fluid movement of players outside the transfer windows.

Negative response from some Raith fans

It would bolster the lower-league team’s squad but could also leave them at the mercy of the needs of the ‘bigger’ side.

Clubs can strike flexible co-operation agreements with one team from each division in the SPFL, meaning Raith can also send their youngsters out to nominated clubs in League One or League Two and recall them when needed.

News that Rangers were in discussions with Raith met with a negative response from some supporters.

There were initial concerns over the Kirkcaldy outfit becoming a ‘feeder club’ for the Ibrox side.

Ben Williamson in action for Raith last season.
Ben Williamson (left) joined Raith Rovers on loan from Rangers in season 2021/22. Image:  SNS.

However, with other clubs having also discussed the merit of a possible collaboration, Stark’s Park officials are likely to seek approval from fans before going ahead with any tie-in.

Raith have previously been well served by loans from Premiership clubs, with Finlay Pollock’s season-long switch from Hearts paying dividends this season, particularly in the second half of the campaign under manager Barry Robson.

Other youngsters to have made temporary switches to Kirkcaldy from the top-flight in recent seasons include Lewis Jamieson from St Mirren, Rangers pair Ben Williamson and Lewis Budinauckas, Kai Fotheringham from Dundee United, Kilmarnock’s Kyle Connell, Kieran Ngwenya of Aberdeen and Hearts midfielder Scott McGill.

