Rhys Breen admits he faces ‘make or break’ season after Dunfermline Athletic exit

Rhys Breen admits he faces a ‘make or break’ season after being freed by Dunfermline.

The former Rangers defender saw his four years at East End Park brought to a close earlier this month when he was one of eight players released at the end of their contracts.

Breen has suffered an injury-afflicted time with the Pars since his arrival in July 2021 following a short spell in the United States with Orange County.

And he has revealed he is considering a move away from Scotland again to revitalise a career that has been hampered by knee and hamstring trouble.

“I’m just needing a bit of a break now after the injuries and just being in that football environment,” Breen told Courier Sport.

“While I’m doing that, I’m being sensible. I’m doing my training and I’m making sure I’m eating right.

“I’m making sure I’m just giving myself that chance to go and progress anywhere I go.

“Because I’m 25 now and I’m having to really, really knuckle down because I’m at a stage in my career where it’s either make or break.

“And I can’t see myself doing anything other than football.

“So, I’m giving it 100 per cent, just making sure this is going to happen for me, no matter where I am. And hopefully I can progress forward.

Breen: ‘I want a new experience’

“I’ve had conversations with my family and my agent about where I go next. It’s something that we’re looking at.

“But I think I want to get out of Scotland, if I’m honest. I want to try a new experience.

“I’ll find out soon enough and, hopefully, a good option comes by that I know I’m going to succeed in and where I’m going to go and progress my career.”

Breen has left Dunfermline with only 63 appearances to his name across four seasons. He spent almost all of this term out on loan at Annan Athletic.

He has seen five managers come and go in that time, adding to the uncertainty of his injury niggles.

However, he insists he will always accentuate the good times he had with the Pars, especially the League One-winning campaign in 2022/23 when he made 34 appearances.

“There were a lot of ups and downs in my time at Dunfermline,” he added. “But the things I’m going to take away are the positive things.

“The season that we won the league, that was probably my better season. And that was just due to the fact that I had no injuries.

“I had a great time at Dunfermline. See over the four years, I met some great people and I’ve been managed by some great guys.

“So, all around, it was really, really positive for me. But it’s time to move on now.”