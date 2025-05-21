Rhys Breen admits he faces ‘make or break’ season after Dunfermline Athletic exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rhys Breen admits he faces ‘make or break’ season after Dunfermline Athletic exit

The ex-Rangers defender is on the look-out for a new club.

Freed Dunfermline Athletic F.C. defender Rhys Breen.
Rhys Breen has left Dunfermline after four years. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Rhys Breen admits he faces a ‘make or break’ season after being freed by Dunfermline.

The former Rangers defender saw his four years at East End Park brought to a close earlier this month when he was one of eight players released at the end of their contracts.

Breen has suffered an injury-afflicted time with the Pars since his arrival in July 2021 following a short spell in the United States with Orange County.

And he has revealed he is considering a move away from Scotland again to revitalise a career that has been hampered by knee and hamstring trouble.

“I’m just needing a bit of a break now after the injuries and just being in that football environment,” Breen told Courier Sport.

Rhys Breen stands with his hands on his hips.
Rhys Breen’s appearances for Dunfermline were restricted by injury. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

“While I’m doing that, I’m being sensible. I’m doing my training and I’m making sure I’m eating right.

“I’m making sure I’m just giving myself that chance to go and progress anywhere I go.

“Because I’m 25 now and I’m having to really, really knuckle down because I’m at a stage in my career where it’s either make or break.

“And I can’t see myself doing anything other than football.

“So, I’m giving it 100 per cent, just making sure this is going to happen for me, no matter where I am. And hopefully I can progress forward.

Breen: ‘I want a new experience’

“I’ve had conversations with my family and my agent about where I go next. It’s something that we’re looking at.

“But I think I want to get out of Scotland, if I’m honest. I want to try a new experience.

“I’ll find out soon enough and, hopefully, a good option comes by that I know I’m going to succeed in and where I’m going to go and progress my career.”

Breen has left Dunfermline with only 63 appearances to his name across four seasons. He spent almost all of this term out on loan at Annan Athletic.

He has seen five managers come and go in that time, adding to the uncertainty of his injury niggles.

Kane Ritchie-Hosler, Rhys Breen, Kyle Benedictus and Chris Hamilton celebrate with the League One trophy in 2023.
Rhys Breen (second right) is joined by Kane Ritchie-Hosler, Kyle Benedictus and Chris Hamilton at the title celebrations in 2023. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS.

However, he insists he will always accentuate the good times he had with the Pars, especially the League One-winning campaign in 2022/23 when he made 34 appearances.

“There were a lot of ups and downs in my time at Dunfermline,” he added. “But the things I’m going to take away are the positive things.

“The season that we won the league, that was probably my better season. And that was just due to the fact that I had no injuries.

“I had a great time at Dunfermline. See over the four years, I met some great people and I’ve been managed by some great guys.

“So, all around, it was really, really positive for me. But it’s time to move on now.”

