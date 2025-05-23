Victor Wanyama has say on possible Dunfermline Athletic stay as ex-Celtic star hails Scotland return

Victor Wanyama has indicated he would be ‘happy’ to sign on again at Dunfermline.

The former Celtic and Spurs midfielder was a shock recruit for the Pars in the days after mentor Neil Lennon was appointed manager at East End Park.

The 33-year-old was short of match fitness and suffered the ignominy of a red card on his debut against Ayr United.

However, he showed glimpses of his quality in the four appearances he made for the Fifers, which included 90 minutes in the 2-0 defeat to Morton that brought the curtain down on the campaign.

The Kenya internationalist is one of six out-of-contract players Dunfermline have indicated they would remain ‘in dialogue’ with about extensions for next term.

However, given their history together and friendship, Wanyama’s future would seem even more dependent on the Pars successfully convincing Lennon to stay on as boss.

“He made me get to the next level of football,” said Wanyama of Lennon, who signed the African for Celtic in 2011.

“He knows me very well, so it is easy when someone like Neil calls.

“He’s passionate and he’s a winner.

“We had a young team [at Dunfermline] and I had to play a role in that, speaking to the young lads, trying to help them in training.

Wanyama: ‘Happy’ at Dunfermline

“I think that itself has been a big role.”

As for the chance of him staying at the club, he added in an interview with BBC Sport Africa: “We have to sit down again and see what’s next.

“And then I’d be happy to come back here for next season.

“Scottish people and the community, they really look after visitors. They are good people and they embrace their culture.

“Always loving, it doesn’t matter where you come from – and they see you as one of their own. And they love their football.”

One factor that may play a part in Wanyama’s thinking is the possibility of him pulling on a Kenya shirt once more.

The two-times Premiership title winner with Celtic announced his retirement from international football in September 2021.

However, he has since made himself available again and has had conversations with head coach Benni McCarthy.

“Things have changed,” said Wanyama, who is also keen to become a coach himself and ‘the next Neil Lennon’. “The way the federation manages the players and the national team.

“So that has already convinced me. It’s something that maybe I might consider.”