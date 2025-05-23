Victor Wanyama has say on possible Dunfermline Athletic stay as ex-Celtic star hails Scotland return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Victor Wanyama has say on possible Dunfermline Athletic stay as ex-Celtic star hails Scotland return

The Kenya internationalist is 'in dialogue' over agreeing an extended contract with the Pars.

Victor Wanyama walking at East End Park before a game.
Victor Wanyama could stay on at Dunfermline for next season. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Victor Wanyama has indicated he would be ‘happy’ to sign on again at Dunfermline.

The former Celtic and Spurs midfielder was a shock recruit for the Pars in the days after mentor Neil Lennon was appointed manager at East End Park.

The 33-year-old was short of match fitness and suffered the ignominy of a red card on his debut against Ayr United.

However, he showed glimpses of his quality in the four appearances he made for the Fifers, which included 90 minutes in the 2-0 defeat to Morton that brought the curtain down on the campaign.

The Kenya internationalist is one of six out-of-contract players Dunfermline have indicated they would remain ‘in dialogue’ with about extensions for next term.

Victor Wanyama in action for Dunfermline Athletic against Queen's Park.
Victor Wanyama in action for Dunfermline against Queen’s Park. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

However, given their history together and friendship, Wanyama’s future would seem even more dependent on the Pars successfully convincing Lennon to stay on as boss.

“He made me get to the next level of football,” said Wanyama of Lennon, who signed the African for Celtic in 2011.

“He knows me very well, so it is easy when someone like Neil calls.

“He’s passionate and he’s a winner.

“We had a young team [at Dunfermline] and I had to play a role in that, speaking to the young lads, trying to help them in training.

Wanyama: ‘Happy’ at Dunfermline

“I think that itself has been a big role.”

As for the chance of him staying at the club, he added in an interview with BBC Sport Africa: “We have to sit down again and see what’s next.

“And then I’d be happy to come back here for next season.

“Scottish people and the community, they really look after visitors. They are good people and they embrace their culture.

“Always loving, it doesn’t matter where you come from – and they see you as one of their own. And they love their football.”

Victor Wanyama is shown the red card on his Dunfermline Athletic debut.
Victor Wanyama (left) is shown the red card on his Dunfermline Athletic debut. Image: Euan Cherry / SNS Group.

One factor that may play a part in Wanyama’s thinking is the possibility of him pulling on a Kenya shirt once more.

The two-times Premiership title winner with Celtic announced his retirement from international football in September 2021.

However, he has since made himself available again and has had conversations with head coach Benni McCarthy.

“Things have changed,” said Wanyama, who is also keen to become a coach himself and ‘the next Neil Lennon’. “The way the federation manages the players and the national team.

“So that has already convinced me. It’s something that maybe I might consider.”

