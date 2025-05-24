Raith Rovers to miss out on Kieron Bowie international cash windfall

Raith Rovers will miss out on a cash windfall if Kieron Bowie makes his Scotland debut in the forthcoming friendlies.

The Hibernian striker has received his first full call-up after impressing with the Easter Road club this term.

The 22-year-old netted six times in 22 appearances in a campaign that was interrupted by a serious hamstring injury sustained on duty with Scotland U/21s in September.

Bowie first made his name as a raw youngster with Raith, where he made his first-team breakthrough aged just 16 in February 2019.

An impressive start to the following season attracted interest from down south and the powerful marksman agreed a deal to join Fulham in July 2020.

His subsequent move to Hibs in August last year landed Rovers a six-figure bonanza as part of the ‘sell-on’ deal struck with the English Premier League club when he moved to London.

Raith congratulate Bowie

Further add-ons were also included in Bowie’s move south.

However, for Raith to have benefitted financially from his international bow it is understood it would have had to have come before he left Fulham.

Instead, the Kirkcaldy club will have to content themselves with a sense of pride if ‘Ziggy’ does play for Steve Clarke’s side against either Iceland or Liechtenstein.

“Congratulations to former Rover Kieron Bowie on his first senior international call-up,” said Raith of Bowie’s inclusion in the Scotland squad. “Well deserved, Ziggy!”