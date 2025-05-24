Raith Rovers to miss out on Kieron Bowie international cash windfall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Raith Rovers to miss out on Kieron Bowie international cash windfall

The former Stark's Park youngster could make his full Scotland debut next month.

By Iain Collin
Kieron Bowie in action for Scotland U/21s.
Kieron Bowie in action for Scotland U/21s. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group.

Raith Rovers will miss out on a cash windfall if Kieron Bowie makes his Scotland debut in the forthcoming friendlies.

The Hibernian striker has received his first full call-up after impressing with the Easter Road club this term.

The 22-year-old netted six times in 22 appearances in a campaign that was interrupted by a serious hamstring injury sustained on duty with Scotland U/21s in September.

Kieron Bowie celebrates scoring a goal for Raith Rovers.
Kieron Bowie shone at Raith Rovers before earning his move to Fulham. Image: SNS.

Bowie first made his name as a raw youngster with Raith, where he made his first-team breakthrough aged just 16 in February 2019.

An impressive start to the following season attracted interest from down south and the powerful marksman agreed a deal to join Fulham in July 2020.

His subsequent move to Hibs in August last year landed Rovers a six-figure bonanza as part of the ‘sell-on’ deal struck with the English Premier League club when he moved to London.

Raith congratulate Bowie

Further add-ons were also included in Bowie’s move south.

However, for Raith to have benefitted financially from his international bow it is understood it would have had to have come before he left Fulham.

Instead, the Kirkcaldy club will have to content themselves with a sense of pride if ‘Ziggy’ does play for Steve Clarke’s side against either Iceland or Liechtenstein.

“Congratulations to former Rover Kieron Bowie on his first senior international call-up,” said Raith of Bowie’s inclusion in the Scotland squad. “Well deserved, Ziggy!”

More from Football

Simo Valakari watches Benji Kimpioka in action against St Mirren.
Simo Valakari gives Benji Kimpioka St Johnstone transfer saga verdict and reveals double blow…
Dundee United fans can get their passports out for next season.
Dundee United European route confirmed as Aberdeen stun Celtic in Scottish Cup final
Jack Baird issues an order on the pitch.
St Johnstone target Morton captain Jack Baird as summer overhaul begins
Luca Perrie of Dundee U/18s celebrates after making it 2-0 against Banks O' Dee. Image: David Young
Dundee FC hero says there are diamonds in Dark Blues academy
Dundee owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
JIM SPENCE: New Dundee manager must lift Dark Blues out of United's shadow
13
Sam Dalby bagged 15 goals for Dundee United, attracting a swathe of suitors.
Sam Dalby sends message to Dundee United fans amid transfer race
6
Temuri Ketsbaia
EXCLUSIVE: Temuri Ketsbaia throws hat into ring for Dundee manager job
4
St Johnstone players warming up before a home game against Celtic.
St Johnstone midfielder gives staying in Perth pledge and sends 'come back stronger' message
Victor Wanyama walking at East End Park before a game.
Victor Wanyama has say on possible Dunfermline Athletic stay as ex-Celtic star hails Scotland…
Barry Douglas puts the ball into his own net at Hearts.
Alternative St Johnstone awards: 2024/25 own goals, gaffes and sitting on your goalie
3

Conversation