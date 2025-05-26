Freed Dunfermline Athletic defender linked with move to Northern Ireland

Freed Dunfermline defender Aaron Comrie could be on his way to Glentoran in the Northern Irish Premiership.

The former St Johnstone full-back was one of 14 players who left East End Park at the end of the season.

And the 28-year-old is reported to now be in talks with Glentoran about a move to Belfast.

Comrie spent six years with Dunfermline after leaving Saints in 2019 and racked up his 200th appearance for the Pars back in January.

He has been a dependable presence in the Fifers back line for five campaigns in the Championship and is a League One winner from two years ago.

However, with a big shake-up expected at Dunfermline this summer, he was deemed surplus to requirements when the club announced their retained and released list earlier this month.

Glentoran finished the season in third place in the NIFL Premiership but lost out to eventual winners Cliftonville in the semi-finals of the play-off for a UEFA Conference League spot.

Dunfermline link at Glentoran

Manager Declan Devine is eager to strengthen his squad after missing out on Europe and has targeted Comrie’s experience in his summer recruitment.

The Glens’ squad already includes Comrie’s former Dunfermline and Celtic youth team-mate, Joe Thomson, as well as fellow Scot Liam Burt.

Comrie was joined by Rhys Breen, Joe Chalmers, Craig Clay, Michael O’Halloran, Omar Taylor-Clarke, Craig Wighton and David Wotherspoon, as well as six loan players, in being released by the Pars after the end of the season.

Wighton has since joined Montrose on a two-year deal after opting to go part-time, whilst Breen has spoken of facing a ‘make or break’ move following his exit.