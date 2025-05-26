Freed Dunfermline Athletic defender linked with move to Northern Ireland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Freed Dunfermline Athletic defender linked with move to Northern Ireland

Ex-St Johnstone full-back Aaron Comrie is 'in talks' with Premiership side Glentoran.

By Iain Collin
Freed Dunfermline Athletic FC defender Aaron Comrie.
Freed Dunfermline defender Aaron Comrie. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Freed Dunfermline defender Aaron Comrie could be on his way to Glentoran in the Northern Irish Premiership.

The former St Johnstone full-back was one of 14 players who left East End Park at the end of the season.

And the 28-year-old is reported to now be in talks with Glentoran about a move to Belfast.

Dunfermline Athletic defender Aaron Comrie uses his left arm to hold off Raith Rovers opponent Dylan Easton as they tussle for the ball.
Aaron Comrie in action for Dunfermline in a Fife derby against Raith Rovers last December. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Comrie spent six years with Dunfermline after leaving Saints in 2019 and racked up his 200th appearance for the Pars back in January.

He has been a dependable presence in the Fifers back line for five campaigns in the Championship and is a League One winner from two years ago.

However, with a big shake-up expected at Dunfermline this summer, he was deemed surplus to requirements when the club announced their retained and released list earlier this month.

Glentoran finished the season in third place in the NIFL Premiership but lost out to eventual winners Cliftonville in the semi-finals of the play-off for a UEFA Conference League spot.

Dunfermline link at Glentoran

Manager Declan Devine is eager to strengthen his squad after missing out on Europe and has targeted Comrie’s experience in his summer recruitment.

The Glens’ squad already includes Comrie’s former Dunfermline and Celtic youth team-mate, Joe Thomson, as well as fellow Scot Liam Burt.

Comrie was joined by Rhys Breen, Joe Chalmers, Craig Clay, Michael O’Halloran, Omar Taylor-Clarke, Craig Wighton and David Wotherspoon, as well as six loan players, in being released by the Pars after the end of the season.

Wighton has since joined Montrose on a two-year deal after opting to go part-time, whilst Breen has spoken of facing a ‘make or break’ move following his exit.

Conversation