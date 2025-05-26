Callum Smith delighted to sign new deal as Raith Rovers striker gets recovery boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Callum Smith delighted to sign new deal as Raith Rovers striker gets recovery boost

The 25-year-old is currently returning from a knee operation.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers striker Callum Smith jumps during his rehabilitation exercises.
Raith Rovers striker Callum Smith has been stepping up his recovery from a serious knee injury. Image: Tony Fimister / RRFC.

Callum Smith is delighted to have sorted out his immediate future after agreeing a new deal at Raith Rovers.

The 25-year-old has penned a short-term contract through to the January transfer window as he continues his rehabilitation following knee surgery.

Manager Barry Robson indicated before the end of the season that the Kirkcaldy club would ‘look after’ Smith during his recovery from a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

With his previous deal due to expire in the coming days, it was still an anxious time for the former Airdrie and Dunfermline striker.

Callum Smith runs with his arms outstretched as celebrates with Raith Rovers team-mate Dylan Easton after scoring the opening goal against Ayr United in September 2024.
Callum Smith (left) celebrates with Raith Rovers team-mate Dylan Easton after scoring against Ayr United. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

However, as he targets a first-team comeback early in the new season, Smith now has the peace of mind of a fresh agreement that will cover that return to action.

He said: “I’m happy to sign on and I can’t wait for the new season to start,”

Smith sustained his injury in the 2-0 victory over Ayr United in November and was ruled out for the rest of the campaign following scans.

However, the marksman has admitted he knew instantly the severity of the injury.

“I tried to stretch for a ball that I’m probably never getting,” Smith told Courier Sport. “But I’m always obviously going to go for it, being a striker.

Smith: ‘It wasn’t a nice one’

“So, I’ve just stretched and my studs have stuck in the ground and my knee’s twisted.

“It wasn’t a nice one. I felt it right away and I knew as soon as I’d done it that it was going to be bad.

“Before I even got the scan, I knew it was going to be my ACL, just with the way that it swelled up and things like that.

“So, it wasn’t looking too promising. Then, obviously, when I got the results, I wasn’t in the best place.

“But there’s not much you can do. It happened and the only thing in my head has been getting back fit.”

More from Football

Taylor Steven on the training ground with the Scotland under-20 squad.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari reveals where Taylor Steven must improve
Jumping for joy: Dalby fired United to 4th.
LEE WILKIE: Aberdeen cup win won't take shine off Dundee United's European dream
St Johnstone's first summer signing, Jack Baird, in action for Greenock Morton last season. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Jack Baird makes St Johnstone pledge after becoming Perth club's first summer signing
Freed Dunfermline Athletic FC defender Aaron Comrie.
Freed Dunfermline Athletic defender linked with move to Northern Ireland
Dens Park
LEE WILKIE: Why the Dundee job is perfect for an ambitious manager
2
Andre Raymond and Aaron Essel.
St Johnstone duo selected for international tournament in London
The Europa Conference League trophy
Dundee United in Europa Conference League: Draw dates, potential opponents and prize money on…
17
Graham Carey warming up before a game.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari opens up on Graham Carey conversation
Charlie Adam
EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Adam open to discussions about vacant Dundee manager job
8
Former Dunfermline defender Josh Edwards.
Ex-Dunfermline Athletic defender Josh Edwards celebrates promotion joy with Charlton Athletic

Conversation