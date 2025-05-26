Callum Smith delighted to sign new deal as Raith Rovers striker gets recovery boost

Callum Smith is delighted to have sorted out his immediate future after agreeing a new deal at Raith Rovers.

The 25-year-old has penned a short-term contract through to the January transfer window as he continues his rehabilitation following knee surgery.

Manager Barry Robson indicated before the end of the season that the Kirkcaldy club would ‘look after’ Smith during his recovery from a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

With his previous deal due to expire in the coming days, it was still an anxious time for the former Airdrie and Dunfermline striker.

However, as he targets a first-team comeback early in the new season, Smith now has the peace of mind of a fresh agreement that will cover that return to action.

He said: “I’m happy to sign on and I can’t wait for the new season to start,”

Smith sustained his injury in the 2-0 victory over Ayr United in November and was ruled out for the rest of the campaign following scans.

However, the marksman has admitted he knew instantly the severity of the injury.

“I tried to stretch for a ball that I’m probably never getting,” Smith told Courier Sport. “But I’m always obviously going to go for it, being a striker.

Smith: ‘It wasn’t a nice one’

“So, I’ve just stretched and my studs have stuck in the ground and my knee’s twisted.

“It wasn’t a nice one. I felt it right away and I knew as soon as I’d done it that it was going to be bad.

“Before I even got the scan, I knew it was going to be my ACL, just with the way that it swelled up and things like that.

“So, it wasn’t looking too promising. Then, obviously, when I got the results, I wasn’t in the best place.

“But there’s not much you can do. It happened and the only thing in my head has been getting back fit.”