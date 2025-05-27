No Tayside or Fife derbies in Premier Sports Cup group stage as SPFL reveal draw seedings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

No Tayside or Fife derbies in Premier Sports Cup group stage as SPFL reveal draw seedings

Rivals will be kept apart when the draw takes place on Wednesday.

St Johnstone's Fran Franczak battles Dundee winger Scott Tiffoney for the ball.
St Johnstone hosted Dundee on the last weekend of the Premiership season. Image: SNS.
By Iain Collin

There will be no Tayside or Fife derbies in the Premier Sports Cup group stage after the SPFL revealed the seedings for next season’s tournament.

The make-up of the groups for the 2025/26 tournament will be decided tomorrow (Wednesday May 28), just two days after Livingston’s promotion to the Premiership brought the curtain down on the 2024/25 campaign.

Despite suffering relegation to the Championship, St Johnstone have been handed a place in pot one for the draw.

The Perth men will join Dundee in the highest seedings, with Dundee United handed a bye to the second round thanks to qualification for Europe.

Dunfermline Athletic winger Michael O'Halloran slides in to tackle Raith Rovers defender Liam Dick.
Dunfermline and Raith Rovers faced each other in the 2023/24 competition. Image: Craig Williamson / SNS Group.

With the Premiership’s top five all competing in continental competition, the teams finishing from sixth to 12th in the top-flight go into pot one, along with newly-promoted Falkirk.

Fife foes Dunfermline and Raith Rovers – who were drawn together two years ago – are together in pot two, meaning they will also be kept apart in round one.

However, Angus rivals Arbroath, Montrose and Brechin City all have different seedings and could face each other.

A total of 40 clubs will compete in the group stage, with 37 SPFL sides, including newcomers East Kilbride, joined by relegated Bonnyrigg Rose and Highland League top two Brora Rangers and Brechin City.

Elsewhere, Arbroath and Kelty Hearts are in pot three, Montrose and East Fife are in pot four and Forfar Athletic are in pot five.

Draw format and cup prize money

The groups will be made up of one team from each of the five pots, with no regionalisation, and the five match-days take place from the weekend of July 12/13 through to July 26/27.

The final is due to take place on Sunday, December 14.

Record prize money is on offer for competing clubs, with the winners taking home £400,000, whilst all teams are guaranteed a minimum of £30,000 for participating.

Both Dundee teams progressed to the quarter-finals last year before exiting, whilst 2021 winners St Johnstone crashed out in the second round following a 2-0 defeat away to Rangers.

The draw is scheduled for 1pm on Wednesday and will be broadcast live on the SPFL’s YouTube channel.

Dundee United fans clap the players as they walk round the pitch.
Dundee United have a bye and will enter the tournament in the knock-out phase because of European qualification. Image: SNS

Seedings

Pot 1
1 St Mirren
2 Heart of Midlothian
3 Motherwell
4 Kilmarnock
5 Dundee
6 Ross County
7 St Johnstone
8 Falkirk

Pot 2
9 Livingston
10 Ayr United
11 Partick Thistle
12 Raith Rovers
13 Greenock Morton
14 Dunfermline Athletic
15 Queen’s Park
16 Airdrieonians

Pot 3
17 Hamilton Academical
18 Arbroath
19 Cove Rangers
20 Queen of the South
21 Stenhousemuir
22 Alloa Athletic
23 Kelty Hearts
24 Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Pot 4
25 Montrose
26 Annan Athletic
27 Dumbarton
28 Peterhead
29 East Fife
30 Edinburgh City
31 Elgin City
32 The Spartans

Pot 5
33 Stirling Albion
34 Clyde
35 Stranraer
36 Forfar Athletic
37 Bonnyrigg Rose
38 East Kilbride
39 Brora Rangers
40 Brechin City

More from Football

Simo Valakari holding two fingers up.
St Johnstone line-up TWO more signings as Morton and Raith stars close in on…
Dundee celebrate Antonio Portales's brilliant opening goal. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Dundee FC's 2024/25 numbers assessed as 37-year goal record tumbles
David Babunski contributed to United's European qualification.
EXCLUSIVE: David Babunski reveals contract clause role in Dundee United exile as he discusses…
2
Taylor Steven on the training ground with the Scotland under-20 squad.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari reveals where Taylor Steven must improve
Raith Rovers striker Callum Smith jumps during his rehabilitation exercises.
Callum Smith delighted to sign new deal as Raith Rovers striker gets recovery boost
Jumping for joy: Dalby fired United to 4th.
LEE WILKIE: Aberdeen cup win won't take shine off Dundee United's European dream
St Johnstone's first summer signing, Jack Baird, in action for Greenock Morton last season. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Jack Baird makes St Johnstone pledge after becoming Perth club's first summer signing
Freed Dunfermline Athletic FC defender Aaron Comrie.
Freed Dunfermline Athletic defender linked with move to Northern Ireland
Dens Park
LEE WILKIE: Why the Dundee job is perfect for an ambitious manager
2
Andre Raymond and Aaron Essel.
St Johnstone duo selected for international tournament in London

Conversation