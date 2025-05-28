6 players sold by Dunfermline Athletic who found success after leaving the Pars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
6 players sold by Dunfermline Athletic who found success after leaving the Pars

Josh Edwards has clinched promotion to the Championship with Charlton Athletic.

Andrius Skerla roars with joy after scoring for Dunfermline Athletic in the 2004 Scottish Cup final against Celtic.
Andrius Skerla roars with joy after scoring for Dunfermline in the 2004 Scottish Cup final against Celtic. Image: SNS.
By Iain Collin

Josh Edwards got his hands on silverware on Sunday less than 12 months after leaving Dunfermline in a five-figure transfer to Charlton Athletic.

The popular defender played the full match as the Addicks sealed promotion to the Championship with their dramatic play-off triumph over Leyton Orient at Wembley.

Edwards, who spent five years at East End Park, became the latest to go on to better things following a spell with the Pars.

Courier Sport has picked out a few notable players from recent years who have earned Dunfermline money – and themselves some success.

Josh Edwards in action for Dunfermline. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Josh Edwards

Edwards joined the Fifers in 2019 from Airdrie for an undisclosed fee.

And he proved a shrewd acquisition, going on to make 182 appearances over five years.

A dependable presence on the left flank, in his last three seasons with the Pars he missed just one league game.

The 24-year-old has been similarly consistent since joining Charlton last summer and was key again in the 1-0 victory over Orient that sent the London club into the Championship.

Sol Bamba

Bamba, who tragically passed away last year aged just 39, joined Dunfermline from PSG after a short trial in 2006 and made an instant impact.

Tall, quick and fearless, the defender helped the Pars reach the 2007 Scottish Cup final, which they lost narrowly to Celtic 1-0.

The Fifers had just been relegated before that Hampden outing and after a season in the Championship he spent two and a half years at Hibernian, who spent a reported £75,000 on the Ivory Coast internationalist.

After Hibs, Bamba went on to win promotion to the Premier League with Cardiff City in 2018 and also finish second to Zambia in the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations.

Noel Hunt celebrates scoring for Dundee United.
Noel Hunt during his Dundee United days. Image: SNS.

Noel Hunt

Hunt joined Dunfermline in January 2003 in a £100,000 switch from Shamrock Rovers.

Despite a troublesome knee injury, the Irish striker impressed in almost 100 appearances for the Pars across the next three and a half seasons.

He departed in June 2006 for Dundee United but it was in his subsequent move that he found real success, winning the 2011/12 Championship title with next side Reading.

Now the head coach with the Royals, the 42-year-old also won the League Two title with Portsmouth in 2017 and the League One championship with Wigan Athletic in 2018.

Declan McManus

McManus enjoyed two stints with Dunfermline, leaving after a year in 2018 for Ross County, where he won the Championship title and Challenge Cup the following year.

He returned to the Pars in 2020 and again spent a season at East End Park before being sold for £60,000 to The New Saints in Wales.

As well as experiencing European football, the now 30-year-old won the league title three years in a row  with TNS.

He joined Coleraine in Northern Ireland in January this year.

Kevin Nisbet celebrating one of his 23 goals for Dunfermline. Image: SNS.

Kevin Nisbet

Nisbet signed for Dunfermline after a prolific season with rivals Raith Rovers, where he revived his career with an incredible 34 goals in 46 appearances.

Equally as productive for the Pars, the striker engineered a move to Hibs in July 2020 for a reported £280,000.

Having gained international recognition and playing in Europe for the capital club, Nisbet joined Millwall for £2 million in May 2023 in a move that earned Dunfermline a substantial six-figure windfall as part of a sell-on agreement.

After losing with Hibs in the 2020 Scottish Cup semi-final and the 2021 final, he finally got his hands on the trophy with loan club Aberdeen against Celtic at the weekend.

Andrius Skerla

The Lithuanian spent five seasons with Dunfermline after joining from PSV Eindhoven under the late Jimmy Calderwood in 2000.

A popular player over his 199 appearances for the club, the defender gave the Pars hope in the 2004 Scottish Cup final with his shock opener in the eventual 3-1 defeat to Celtic.

Skerla got itchy feet at East End Park after Calderwood’s departure for Aberdeen in 2004 and eventually followed him out the door in a £200,000 move to Tom Tomsk in Russia in Augst 2005.

He subsequently went on to lift the Polish Cup and Polish Super Cup with Jagiellonia Białystok as well as the Lithuania Football Cup two years running with Žalgiris Vilnius in his homeland, where he is now manager of FC Hegelmann.

Conversation