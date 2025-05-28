Stark’s Park could be renamed as Raith Rovers search for sponsors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stark’s Park could be renamed as Raith Rovers search for sponsors

The Kirkcaldy outfit are keen to attract commercial partners across the club.

By Iain Collin
The main stand at Stark's Park.
The main stand at Raith Rovers' Stark's Park. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

Raith Rovers have revealed Stark’s Park could be renamed ahead of next season if a suitable deal can be struck with the right sponsor.

The Kirkcaldy club have launched their commercial brochure for next season as they look for a wide range of financial backers.

Top of the list could be a stadium partner, similar to Fife rivals Dunfermline and clubs such as Dundee and Dundee United, and others throughout the SPFL.

It is thought a substantial five-figure sum could be generated annually by such a deal.

Mindful of 134 years of history at their landmark ground, club officials have stressed that fans will be consulted over the prospect of any future change.

Raith Rovers' Stark's Park stadium.
Raith Rovers’ Stark’s Park stadium. Image: SNS.

And, ideally, Stark’s Park would remain as part of the name, just as Dunfermline now play at the KDM Group East End Park.

However, with new branding for the Penman Family Stand also now available, Rovers have vowed to explore all options as they bid to generate funds to help manager Barry Robson on the pitch.

Graeme Kilgour, head of business development at Raith, told Courier Sport: “As with everything at Raith Rovers, we will consult with the supporters over any major change, should it be a possibility.

“Stark’s Park has been called Stark’s Park for well over 100 years, but we are also aware of the commercial potential that exists.

‘Exciting opportunities’ at Raith

“We are confident there are exciting opportunities for local and national companies to come into partnership with our club at all levels.

“And that includes the naming rights for the stadium or for the stands within the stadium.

“If a deal comes forward that benefits the club financially and where the heritage of Stark’s Park is maintained then it is something we have to explore.”

Raith have released a video to accompany their commercial brochure for 2025/26, which repeatedly highlights that naming rights are available.

The Raith Rovers badge is pictured on the cladding of the main stand at Stark's Park.
Raith Rovers say they are a club ‘on the up’. Image: Craig Brown / SNS Group.

Last summer, honorary president Alex Penman agreed to end his sponsorship of the south stand early if new investment could be found.

Around the same time, the opinions of season-ticket holders were also canvassed over selling the rights to the Turnbull Hutton Stand named in honour of the much-loved former chairman.

Raith have stressed for potential backers that a return to the Premiership is their ‘clear goal’ and that ‘everything we do is building towards a successful and sustainable future’.

Kilgour added: “When you get involved with a club like Raith Rovers, you get involved with a club on our way up. There has never been a better time to get involved with Raith Rovers.”

