Stark’s Park could be renamed as Raith Rovers search for sponsors

Raith Rovers have revealed Stark’s Park could be renamed ahead of next season if a suitable deal can be struck with the right sponsor.

The Kirkcaldy club have launched their commercial brochure for next season as they look for a wide range of financial backers.

Top of the list could be a stadium partner, similar to Fife rivals Dunfermline and clubs such as Dundee and Dundee United, and others throughout the SPFL.

It is thought a substantial five-figure sum could be generated annually by such a deal.

Mindful of 134 years of history at their landmark ground, club officials have stressed that fans will be consulted over the prospect of any future change.

And, ideally, Stark’s Park would remain as part of the name, just as Dunfermline now play at the KDM Group East End Park.

However, with new branding for the Penman Family Stand also now available, Rovers have vowed to explore all options as they bid to generate funds to help manager Barry Robson on the pitch.

Graeme Kilgour, head of business development at Raith, told Courier Sport: “As with everything at Raith Rovers, we will consult with the supporters over any major change, should it be a possibility.

“Stark’s Park has been called Stark’s Park for well over 100 years, but we are also aware of the commercial potential that exists.

‘Exciting opportunities’ at Raith

“We are confident there are exciting opportunities for local and national companies to come into partnership with our club at all levels.

“And that includes the naming rights for the stadium or for the stands within the stadium.

“If a deal comes forward that benefits the club financially and where the heritage of Stark’s Park is maintained then it is something we have to explore.”

Raith have released a video to accompany their commercial brochure for 2025/26, which repeatedly highlights that naming rights are available.

Last summer, honorary president Alex Penman agreed to end his sponsorship of the south stand early if new investment could be found.

Around the same time, the opinions of season-ticket holders were also canvassed over selling the rights to the Turnbull Hutton Stand named in honour of the much-loved former chairman.

Raith have stressed for potential backers that a return to the Premiership is their ‘clear goal’ and that ‘everything we do is building towards a successful and sustainable future’.

Kilgour added: “When you get involved with a club like Raith Rovers, you get involved with a club on our way up. There has never been a better time to get involved with Raith Rovers.”