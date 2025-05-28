Raith Rovers FC: Premier Sports Cup draw pits Rovers against Championship newcomers and SPFL first-timers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers FC: Premier Sports Cup draw pits Rovers against Championship newcomers and SPFL first-timers

Rovers have been placed in Group F of next season's League Cup.

By Sean Hamilton
Raith Rovers fans have plenty to look forward to after their side's encouraging finish last season. Image: Finlay Thom/SNS
Raith Rovers have been drawn against new Championship rivals and SPFL first-timers in the Premier Sports Cup.

Wednesday’s group stage draw saw Barry Robson’s side picked in Group F, having been seeded in the second pot of sides for next season’s tournament.

Championship new boys St Johnstone were drawn first by former Hearts midfielder Michael Stewart, before Rovers joined their sure-to-be Championship promotion rivals.

The group was rounded out by Inverness Caley Thistle of League One, Elgin City of League Two and newly minted SPFL outfit East Kilbride, who won their place in the league by beating Bonnyrigg Rose in the pyramid play-off.

Rovers, under new manager Barry Robson, will be aiming to return to the knockout stages of the tournament after last season’s failure to escape the groups.

Home and away fixtures are to be decided.

Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson claps the home fans after the victory over Hamilton Accies.
Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson will look to lead his side to the latter stages of the Premier Sports Cup. Image: Craig Brown/SNS

Raith Rovers’ Premier Sports Cup group

Group F

St Johnstone

Raith Rovers

Inverness CT

Elgin City

East Kilbride

2025/26 Premier Sports Cup dates

Group stage

Matchday one: Weekend of July 12/13

Matchday two: Midweek of July 15/16

Matchday three: Weekend of July 19/20

Matchday four: Midweek of July 22/23

Matchday five: Weekend of July 25/26

Second round

Weekend of August 16/17

Quarter finals

Weekend of September 20/21

Semi-finals

Weekend of November 1//2

Final

Sunday, December 14

