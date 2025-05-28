Raith Rovers FC: Premier Sports Cup draw pits Rovers against Championship newcomers and SPFL first-timers

Raith Rovers have been drawn against new Championship rivals and SPFL first-timers in the Premier Sports Cup.

Wednesday’s group stage draw saw Barry Robson’s side picked in Group F, having been seeded in the second pot of sides for next season’s tournament.

Championship new boys St Johnstone were drawn first by former Hearts midfielder Michael Stewart, before Rovers joined their sure-to-be Championship promotion rivals.

The group was rounded out by Inverness Caley Thistle of League One, Elgin City of League Two and newly minted SPFL outfit East Kilbride, who won their place in the league by beating Bonnyrigg Rose in the pyramid play-off.

Rovers, under new manager Barry Robson, will be aiming to return to the knockout stages of the tournament after last season’s failure to escape the groups.

Home and away fixtures are to be decided.

Raith Rovers’ Premier Sports Cup group

Group F

St Johnstone

Raith Rovers

Inverness CT

Elgin City

East Kilbride

2025/26 Premier Sports Cup dates

Group stage

Matchday one: Weekend of July 12/13

Matchday two: Midweek of July 15/16

Matchday three: Weekend of July 19/20

Matchday four: Midweek of July 22/23

Matchday five: Weekend of July 25/26

Second round

Weekend of August 16/17

Quarter finals

Weekend of September 20/21

Semi-finals

Weekend of November 1//2

Final

Sunday, December 14