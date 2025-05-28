Dunfermline Athletic to face Hearts as Pars discover Premier Sports Cup group stage opponents

Dunfermline face a daunting trip to take on Hearts after learning their opponents for next season’s Premier Sports Cup.

The Pars have been paired with the Tynecastle side following the draw for the group stage of the competition.

With former St Johnstone and Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes now at the helm, Hearts are arguably the toughest possible opponents from pot one.

They finished seventh in the Premiership this past season but will be determined to make massive improvements next term.

It will be a mouthwatering clash for the Fifers as they bid to reach the knockout stages for the first time since season 2021/22.

The teams are familiar foes in the tournament, having faced each other four times in the last decade.

On the most recent occasion, Dunfermline lost 1-0 at home in 2018 after earning a 2-2 draw and a penalty shoot-out victory at Tynecastle 12 months earlier.

Dunfermline discover cup opponents

Losses in 2009 and 2007, by 2-1 and 4-1 scorelines, respectively, complete the meetings of the sides from either side of the Forth.

Hamilton Accies, newly-relegated to League One after an SPFL-imposed points deduction; Dumbarton, who dropped down to League Two after going into administration; and Stirling Albion, who finished sixth in the fourth-tier complete the Pars’ opponents in Group E.

The cup kicks off on the weekend of July 12/13 and group stage ties will take place on the following midweeks and weekends before concluding on July 26/27.

The eight group winners and the three best runners-up will join the five clubs who qualified for Europe – Celtic, Rangers, Hibernian, Dundee United and Aberdeen – in the last 16.