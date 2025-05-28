Dunfermline Athletic to face Hearts as Pars discover Premier Sports Cup group stage opponents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline Athletic to face Hearts as Pars discover Premier Sports Cup group stage opponents

The draw for the opening round of the League Cup has taken place.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic F.C. winger Kane Ritchie-Hosler is confronted by Livingston opponent Scott Pittman.
Dunfermline lost 1-0 to Livingston in their Premier Sports Cup clash last year. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Dunfermline face a daunting trip to take on Hearts after learning their opponents for next season’s Premier Sports Cup.

The Pars have been paired with the Tynecastle side following the draw for the group stage of the competition.

With former St Johnstone and Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes now at the helm, Hearts are arguably the toughest possible opponents from pot one.

Dunfermline knocked Hearts out of the League Cup in 2017. Image: SNS.

They finished seventh in the Premiership this past season but will be determined to make massive improvements next term.

It will be a mouthwatering clash for the Fifers as they bid to reach the knockout stages for the first time since season 2021/22.

The teams are familiar foes in the tournament, having faced each other four times in the last decade.

On the most recent occasion, Dunfermline lost 1-0 at home in 2018 after earning a 2-2 draw and a penalty shoot-out victory at Tynecastle 12 months earlier.

Dunfermline discover cup opponents

Losses in 2009 and 2007, by 2-1 and 4-1 scorelines, respectively, complete the meetings of the sides from either side of the Forth.

Hamilton Accies, newly-relegated to League One after an SPFL-imposed points deduction; Dumbarton, who dropped down to League Two after going into administration; and Stirling Albion, who finished sixth in the fourth-tier complete the Pars’ opponents in Group E.

The cup kicks off on the weekend of July 12/13 and group stage ties will take place on the following midweeks and weekends before concluding on July 26/27.

The eight group winners and the three best runners-up will join the five clubs who qualified for Europe – Celtic, Rangers, Hibernian, Dundee United and Aberdeen – in the last 16.

