Finlay Pollock picks out ‘legend’ as Hearts kid hails Raith Rovers loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football

Finlay Pollock picks out ‘legend’ as Hearts kid hails Raith Rovers loan

The 20-year-old's stay at Stark's Park was cut short in April by a season-ending injury.

Finlay Pollock celebrates scoring for Raith Rovers with two clenched fists.
Finlay Pollock during his loan spell with Raith Rovers. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Finlay Pollock has hailed the influence of ‘legend’ Colin Cameron in his rapid development at Raith Rovers.

The Hearts youngster moved to Stark’s Park on loan in September and went on to score six times in 25 appearances for the Kirkcaldy club.

However, his campaign was cut short by a serious hamstring injury sustained in the 1-0 victory over Ayr United in April and he returned to Tynecastle prematurely.

It meant the on-form attacker missed the final four games of the season as Raith fell agonisingly short of landing a shot at promotion through the play-offs.

Finlay Pollock goes past Dunfermline keeper Tobi Oluwayemi to score in March's Fife derby.
Finlay Pollock (right) goes past Dunfermline keeper Tobi Oluwayemi to score in March’s Fife derby. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Despite that bitter disappointment, Pollock looks back fondly on his spell across the Forth in Fife and has detailed the improvements it helped him make to his game.

“They definitely saw my pace,” he said of his time at Raith, where former Jambo Cameron is assistant-manager. “That’s one of my strengths and they saw that I could probably outrun centre-backs in the league, fairly comfortably.

“They always wanted me to stretch the game. They really wanted me to try and utilise my pace as much as possible against these defenders.

“[Colin Cameron] let the rest of the team know that as well. That was sort of the main message for me to do that – and I got a lot of goals out of doing that as well.

Pollock: ‘It improved me as a whole’

“Obviously he [Cameron] is a bit of a legend here [at Hearts]. My whole family know that and my dad reminds me how lucky I was to be with him each day.

“But he taught me on the pitch as well. Even if it was after training when we’d go out for second sessions.

“He just showed me where to be, different positions to keep and to hold and when to run, when to stay, when to come short, when to go long – all these different things.

“That just helped me on the pitch and it just improved me as a whole.”

Finlay Pollock and Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson shake hands.
Finlay Pollock (right) flourished under Raith Rovers manager Barry Robson. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group,

In an interview with Hearts TV, Pollock added: “I learned a lot. The Championship was very tight, it was very competitive, very physical.

“So, you’ve got to adapt when you’re on the pitch and use different parts of your body to protect the ball and keep the ball. And learn when to go forward, when to come short, all different aspects like that.

“Just getting a run at games like that helps you to learn and understand.”

With Pollock’s season ended prematurely by injury, his focus has turned to next term and successfully completing his lengthy comeback.

“It’s touch and go whether I make pre-season,” added the 20-year-old. “Hopefully I can make sort of mid-July or the end of July. That’s the aim, if all goes well, to try and get back for then.

“But I’ll need to make sure I’m right before I come back.”

More from Football

Victor Griffith in action for St Johnstone.
St Johnstone trio called up for international duty
Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan
Gordon Strachan says Dundee set for 'new philosophy' with next boss as Dens chief…
3
Morgan Boyes warming up for Morton.
Morgan Boyes makes versatility pledge after sealing St Johnstone switch
Jack Baird and Chris Millar celebrate a goal at Morton.
EXCLUSIVE: Jack Baird is ideal first signing to begin St Johnstone rebuild, says Perth…
Dundee United's head of recruitment Ross Goodwin
What Ross Goodwin will bring to Dundee United as EFL boss endorsement revealed
Dundee managing director John Nelms.
Dundee manager search latest as wait for new Dens boss explained
Sven Sprangler applauds the St Johnstone fans after a game. Image: SNS.
Sven Sprangler reveals new culture he wants to help establish at St Johnstone after…
Dunfermline Athletic F.C. winger Kane Ritchie-Hosler is confronted by Livingston opponent Scott Pittman.
Dunfermline Athletic to face Hearts as Pars discover Premier Sports Cup group stage opponents
Makenzie Kirk celebrates his first goal for St Johnstone - against East Fife.
St Johnstone learn Premier Sports Cup group stage fate
Raith Rovers fans have plenty to look forward to after their side's encouraging finish last season. Image: Finlay Thom/SNS
Raith Rovers FC: Premier Sports Cup draw pits Rovers against Championship newcomers and SPFL…

Conversation