BREAKING: Neil Lennon agrees deal to STAY on as Dunfermline Athletic boss

Neil Lennon has signed a new deal to stay on as Dunfermline manager.

The former Celtic and Hibernian boss has penned a two-year contract to commit his future to the East End Park outfit until summer 2027.

The Northern Irishman will again be assisted next season by Iain Brunskill, who has joined him in agreeing fresh terms.

Lennon took charge of the Pars in March for the final seven games of the Championship season and helped the club avoid relegation to League One.

The Fifers were always optimistic that short-term agreement could be extended. Talks have been on-going for some time between Lennon and owners James Bord and Evan Sofer.

With negotiations dragging on, there were fears in some quarters that a deal was not possible.

But officials at Dunfermline always retained confidence in a positive conclusion to discussions after the ex-Celtic and Leicester City player’s impact both on and off the pitch.

Despite the delay in Lennon putting pen to paper, the Pars say preparations for next season are ‘well under way’.

Cook: Lennon staying is ‘statement of intent’

Chairman and chief executive David Cook indicated almost three weeks ago that the Fifers were ‘hopeful’ of reaching an agreement to hang on to Lennon, who secured two wins and two draws from his seven matches at the helm.

And he is in no doubt that the ‘outstanding’ Lennon can give the club’s long-suffering supporters ‘a team to be proud of’.

“This is an important moment for Dunfermline Athletic FC,” said Cook. “Confirming the appointment of Neil is a clear statement of our intent to build something meaningful and competitive.

“His leadership during the latter part of last season was outstanding, and he brings a wealth of experience, professionalism and presence that has already made a significant impact around the club.

“None of this would be possible without the ongoing support of James [Bord] and Evan [Sofer].

“It would be remiss of me not to highlight their passion for moving the club forward.

“We know the past few seasons have been challenging – on and off the pitch. Entertainment has been in short supply, but our supporters have stuck with us through some difficult times.

“We aim to repay your loyal backing by competing at the right end of the Championship, giving you a team to be proud of.”