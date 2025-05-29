BREAKING: Neil Lennon agrees deal to STAY on as Dunfermline Athletic boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football

BREAKING: Neil Lennon agrees deal to STAY on as Dunfermline Athletic boss

The ex-Celtic and Hibernian manager has penned a two-year deal.

By Iain Collin
A smiling Neil Lennon signs his new Dunfermline Athletic contract.
Neil Lennon has put pen to paper on a new Dunfermline deal. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Neil Lennon has signed a new deal to stay on as Dunfermline manager.

The former Celtic and Hibernian boss has penned a two-year contract to commit his future to the East End Park outfit until summer 2027.

The Northern Irishman will again be assisted next season by Iain Brunskill, who has joined him in agreeing fresh terms.

Lennon took charge of the Pars in March for the final seven games of the Championship season and helped the club avoid relegation to League One.

Dunfermline boss Neil Lennon and DAFC chairman and CEO David Cook shake hands.
Neil Lennon (left) shakes hands on his new deal with Dunfermline chairman and CEO David Cook. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

The Fifers were always optimistic that short-term agreement could be extended. Talks have been on-going for some time between Lennon and owners James Bord and Evan Sofer.

With negotiations dragging on, there were fears in some quarters that a deal was not possible.

But officials at Dunfermline always retained confidence in a positive conclusion to discussions after the ex-Celtic and Leicester City player’s impact both on and off the pitch.

Despite the delay in Lennon putting pen to paper, the Pars say preparations for next season are ‘well under way’.

Cook: Lennon staying is ‘statement of intent’

Chairman and chief executive David Cook indicated almost three weeks ago that the Fifers were ‘hopeful’ of reaching an agreement to hang on to Lennon, who secured two wins and two draws from his seven matches at the helm.

And he is in no doubt that the ‘outstanding’ Lennon can give the club’s long-suffering supporters ‘a team to be proud of’.

“This is an important moment for Dunfermline Athletic FC,” said Cook. “Confirming the appointment of Neil is a clear statement of our intent to build something meaningful and competitive.

“His leadership during the latter part of last season was outstanding, and he brings a wealth of experience, professionalism and presence that has already made a significant impact around the club.

Neil Lennon stands beside a large DAFC badge on the boardroom wall.
Dunfermline are confident Neil Lennon can have the Pars competing at the top end of the Championship. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“None of this would be possible without the ongoing support of James [Bord] and Evan [Sofer].

“It would be remiss of me not to highlight their passion for moving the club forward.

“We know the past few seasons have been challenging – on and off the pitch. Entertainment has been in short supply, but our supporters have stuck with us through some difficult times.

“We aim to repay your loyal backing by competing at the right end of the Championship, giving you a team to be proud of.”

More from Football

Dunfermline Athletic boss Neil Lennon and Pars chairman and CEO David Cook shake hands.
Neil Lennon's first words on Dunfermline Athletic 'project' after committing future to the Pars
Dundee goalscorer Ziyad Larkeche jokes with compatriot Mo Sylla after Dundee beat Kilmarnock. Image: Mark Runnacles/Shutterstock
Ziyad Larkeche says 'merci' to Dundee fans in heartfelt farewell
Victor Griffith in action for St Johnstone.
St Johnstone trio called up for international duty
Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan
Gordon Strachan says Dundee set for 'new philosophy' with next boss as Dens chief…
11
Morgan Boyes warming up for Morton.
Morgan Boyes makes versatility pledge after sealing St Johnstone switch
Jack Baird and Chris Millar celebrate a goal at Morton.
EXCLUSIVE: Jack Baird is ideal first signing to begin St Johnstone rebuild, says Perth…
Finlay Pollock celebrates scoring for Raith Rovers with two clenched fists.
Finlay Pollock picks out 'legend' as Hearts kid hails Raith Rovers loan
Dundee United's head of recruitment Ross Goodwin
What Ross Goodwin will bring to Dundee United as EFL boss endorsement revealed
Dundee managing director John Nelms.
Dundee manager search latest as wait for new Dens boss explained
Sven Sprangler applauds the St Johnstone fans after a game. Image: SNS.
Sven Sprangler reveals new culture he wants to help establish at St Johnstone after…

Conversation