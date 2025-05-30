Neil Lennon to kick off new Dunfermline Athletic era live on TV as first opponents revealed

Neil Lennon will kick off his new Dunfermline era with a money-spinning clash against Hearts live on television.

The former Celtic and Hibernian boss has agreed a two-year deal to stay on as Pars boss after seeing out the season with the club on a short-term contract.

He has talked about rebuilding the Fifers and bringing more entertainment for supporters after some disappointing times of late.

And he will have to hit the ground running once the competitive action gets under way in the Premier Sports Cup.

Dunfermline now know they will take on top seeds Hearts at Tynecastle in their opening Group E outing.

The tie, which will also be a competitive debut in the Jambos dugout for new boss Derek McInnes, has been chosen for TV and scheduled for Saturday, July 12, with a 5.15 pm kick-off.

The Pars then enjoy a break in the following midweek before travelling away from home again to face Dumbarton on July 19.

Thereafter, the Fifers host Hamilton Accies on Tuesday, July 22, and conclude the group phase with another home meeting with Stirling Albion on July 26.

Kilmarnock v Livingston, Stirling Albion v Hearts, Motherwell v Morton and St Mirren v Ayr United complete the games selected for TV so far.

SPFL chief operating officer, Calum Beattie, said: “We are delighted to be able to announce the fixtures and TV selections for the group stage of the Premier Sports Cup as we look forward to the start of the new season kicking off in July.

Fans can watch ‘additional games’

“In addition to the five matches selected for live coverage on Premier Sports, supporters will also have the opportunity to watch additional games via the Premier Sports app and we hope to be in a position to confirm those selections shortly.”

It is four years since Dunfermline qualified for the knock-out stages of the League Cup, with the 2021/22 campaign seeing them beat Partick Thistle, Dumbarton and Stenhousemuir on their way to the second round.

Last year, with just one goalkeeper on the books and a threadbare squad, they beat Spartans but then lost to Forfar, Livingston and Cove Rangers to crash out ignominiously.

Lennon won the competition as a manager with Celtic in 2019/20 and as a player in 2000/01 and 2005/06.

His last trip to Tynecastle was as manager was with Celtic when the Hoops won 2-0 in December 2019.