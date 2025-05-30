Excitement of Neil Lennon appointment has instant effect as fans ‘rally behind’ Dunfermline Athletic

Dunfermline have been ‘blown away’ by a surge in season-ticket sales on the back of the appointment of Neil Lennon as manager.

Lennon has penned a two-year deal at East End Park following his short-term agreement for the final seven matches of 2024/25.

The successful conclusion of negotiations brought to an end a month of uncertainty over the future of the former Celtic and Hibernian boss.

It also allowed the Pars to push on with their season-ticket campaign, with sales beginning at 10 am on Friday morning.

With a steady stream of supporters throughout the day, the Fifers had sold over 500 by the close of business.

That is more than double the number from the first day of sales this time last year.

Dunfermline had 3,375 season-ticket holders last term and are optimistic of bettering that as anticipation builds following Lennon’s decision to commit to the Championship club until summer 2027.

A club spokesman said: “We have been absolutely blown away by the response from the supporters — day one season card sales have exceeded all expectations.

Optimistic Pars fans

“The excitement around Neil’s announcement has clearly ignited real optimism, and it’s fantastic to see the fans rallying behind the club with such passion.”

With the club shop open again at East End Park from 10 am until 2 pm on Saturday, club officials expect more fans to commit to the year ahead following Thursday’s announcement that Lennon is staying.

Prices for next season show a five per cent increase, ranging from £12 for U/12s to £379 for an adult.

A statement read: “With substantial investments, including our new manager, players, pitch improvements and other areas, we hope supporters understand their financial backing is crucial to the club.”