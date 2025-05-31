Chris Hamilton has say on Neil Lennon staying as Dunfermline Athletic midfielder also pens new deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chris Hamilton has say on Neil Lennon staying as Dunfermline Athletic midfielder also pens new deal

The Pars player has agreed a 12-month contract extension.

By Iain Collin
Chris Hamilton signs his new Dunfermline Athletic contract.
Chris Hamilton puts pen to paper on his new Dunfermline contract. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Chris Hamilton has revealed he is ‘excited’ for the future at Dunfermline under Neil Lennon and has promised the Pars will ‘have a good go next season’.

Hamilton has become the first signing of the new Lennon era at East End Park after penning a one-year contract extension.

The former Hearts youngster’s previous deal was expiring, but he has been given a vote of confidence by his boyhood club with a fresh agreement.

The 23-year-old follows swiftly on from Lennon himself after the Northern Irishman penned a two-year deal to stay as manager.

And Hamilton, who played in all but the last of Lennon’s seven matches in charge last term, is relishing the opportunity to play again under the ex-Celtic and Hibernian boss.

Raith Rovers attacker Finlay Pollock loses out to Dunfermline Athletic midfielder Chris Hamilton.
Chris Hamilton (grounded) has been a committed presence for Dunfermline since signing. Image: Euan Cherry / SNS Group.

“It was really good working under the manager,” said vice-captain Hamilton. “I think you could see the difference in the team from when he came in.

“We were really organised. We were a threat in most games, even though we never scored a lot of goals, and we dominated most games.

“I think his experience helped the group, our young group, a lot.

“Hopefully, moving forward, that can be the same this season. I’m really looking forward to working under him again.

He added: “Hopefully it’s an exciting season for the football club.

Hamilton: Dunfermline ‘on the way up’

“As a player, I’m really looking forward to it. As a fan, I’m really looking forward to it.

“I’m excited for the club. It looks positive, it looks on the way up.

“So, hopefully, as players and as a group, we can come back to pre-season, work hard and be ready to have a good go next season, and see where it takes us.”

Hamilton joined Dunfermline in 2022 following relegation and helped the club win the League One title in his first campaign.

However, after consolidating in the Championship in his second season, 2024/25 proved to be a trying year under three different managers and with the battle to avoid another relegation.

Dunfermline Athletic boss Neil Lennon shouts from the sidelines.
Dunfermline boss Neil Lennon. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

The former Arbroath loanee is thrilled he now has the chance to ‘right some wrongs’ after agreeing his new deal.

“I’m delighted,” he said. “Obviously I knew for a while towards the end of the season that I was going to be out of contract. And I had a few positive conversations.

“So, I’m glad it’s all sorted now and signed and I can get my mind focused on coming in for pre-season and looking forward to that.

“Las season was tough. There were some highs – and a lot of lows.

“But I’m glad that we managed to stay in the league. It was important, really important that we managed to do that.

“And it gives us a chance this year to right some wrongs and really have a go and see where we can get to.”

