Chris Hamilton has say on Neil Lennon staying as Dunfermline Athletic midfielder also pens new deal

Chris Hamilton has revealed he is ‘excited’ for the future at Dunfermline under Neil Lennon and has promised the Pars will ‘have a good go next season’.

Hamilton has become the first signing of the new Lennon era at East End Park after penning a one-year contract extension.

The former Hearts youngster’s previous deal was expiring, but he has been given a vote of confidence by his boyhood club with a fresh agreement.

The 23-year-old follows swiftly on from Lennon himself after the Northern Irishman penned a two-year deal to stay as manager.

And Hamilton, who played in all but the last of Lennon’s seven matches in charge last term, is relishing the opportunity to play again under the ex-Celtic and Hibernian boss.

“It was really good working under the manager,” said vice-captain Hamilton. “I think you could see the difference in the team from when he came in.

“We were really organised. We were a threat in most games, even though we never scored a lot of goals, and we dominated most games.

“I think his experience helped the group, our young group, a lot.

“Hopefully, moving forward, that can be the same this season. I’m really looking forward to working under him again.

He added: “Hopefully it’s an exciting season for the football club.

Hamilton: Dunfermline ‘on the way up’

“As a player, I’m really looking forward to it. As a fan, I’m really looking forward to it.

“I’m excited for the club. It looks positive, it looks on the way up.

“So, hopefully, as players and as a group, we can come back to pre-season, work hard and be ready to have a good go next season, and see where it takes us.”

Hamilton joined Dunfermline in 2022 following relegation and helped the club win the League One title in his first campaign.

However, after consolidating in the Championship in his second season, 2024/25 proved to be a trying year under three different managers and with the battle to avoid another relegation.

The former Arbroath loanee is thrilled he now has the chance to ‘right some wrongs’ after agreeing his new deal.

“I’m delighted,” he said. “Obviously I knew for a while towards the end of the season that I was going to be out of contract. And I had a few positive conversations.

“So, I’m glad it’s all sorted now and signed and I can get my mind focused on coming in for pre-season and looking forward to that.

“Las season was tough. There were some highs – and a lot of lows.

“But I’m glad that we managed to stay in the league. It was important, really important that we managed to do that.

“And it gives us a chance this year to right some wrongs and really have a go and see where we can get to.”