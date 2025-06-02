Charlie Gilmour sets targets for Dunfermline after becoming Neil Lennon’s first summer signing

Charlie Gilmour is convinced Dunfermline can help him achieve his Premiership dream after becoming Neil Lennon’s first new signing of the summer.

The former Arsenal and Norwich City youngster has penned a three-year contract with the Pars after spending the last two seasons at Inverness Caley Thistle.

He had been offered a new deal at Caley but, with the Highlanders in administration, opted instead for the security of a long-term agreement in Fife.

And the midfielder is now aiming high after managing just eight top-flight outings during his two and a half years with St Johnstone before leaving McDiarmid Park in 2023.

“I’ve signed a three-year deal, which is a nice bit of security,” he said in conversation with Courier Sport. “I can just focus on my football now and try and aim for the Scottish Premiership.

“Football is like a rollercoaster. I’m just looking forward to having a bit of stability now and just fully focusing on my football and progressing with the club.

“For myself, in my career, I’ve always wanted to play at the highest level. And this is a good step for me to take.

“I want to achieve good things at Dunfermline, so I want us to get to the Premiership.

“I don’t like making excuses and all that. It just didn’t work out [at St Johnstone] for whatever reason. And I’m here now to try and achieve that Premiership status.”

Gilmour made his debut for Arsenal the same night as current England star Bukayo Saka made his first-team bow for the London club.

Gilmour admits draw of boss Neil Lennon

Since that 3-0 win over Ukrainians Vorskla Poltava in the Europa League in 2018, it is fair to say the duo’s careers have moved in different directions.

However, Gilmour is determined to prove he is on an upward trajectory again after battling relegation with Inverness in League One this past season.

“I’m just looking forward to getting going now,” he added. “I’m already impressed and I’ve only been here half an hour. It’s just so professional.

“It’s a big club, seeing it, and I’m looking forward to it. It’s a big fan base, so I’m looking forward to playing in front of the fans as well.

“I spoke to [Lennon] on the phone a few days ago and it’s been positive so far, and I’m looking forward to working with him. The manager’s obviously a big name.”

Meanwhile, Lennon has laid out the qualities that attracted him to Gilmour.

“I watched Charlie live before the end of the season and I was really impressed, said the Northern Irishman, who signed a new two-year deal last week.

“I liked his style, I liked the way he read the game and was always available for the ball and always looked like he had time on the ball.

“He’s a good footballer and he’s got good size and good presence on the pitch. He will bring a level of control to the midfield.

“So, we’re delighted to acquire his services and we’re hoping that at his age, at 26, his best years are going to be with Dunfermline.”