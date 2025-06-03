James Bord reveals timeframe for Dunfermline Athletic’s Premiership return and bold spending plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James Bord reveals timeframe for Dunfermline Athletic’s Premiership return and bold spending plans

The ambitious Pars owner has also been speaking about manager Neil Lennon.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic owner James Bord gives the thumbs up with chairman and CEO David Cook to his right.
Dunfermline owner James Bord (centre). Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Owner James Bord has set Dunfermline Athletic the target of winning promotion to the Premiership within the next two years.

The timescale fits neatly with the new contract the Pars agreed last week with manager Neil Lennon, who Bord insists can “steer the ship back in the right direction”.

Bord and business partner Evan Sofer took control of the East End Park club earlier this year and are determined to use their data analytics and artificial intelligence background to bring success to the Fifers.

And they have promised to push the boat out financially in search of a way back to the top-flight that Dunfermline last graced 13 years ago.

Dunfermline Athletic owner James Bord at the Falkirk Stadium.
Owner James Bord has ambitious plans for Dunfermline. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group

“I wouldn’t say it was soulless, but it was lost as a club,” Bord says of Dunfermline in an interview with The Athletic.

“A big personality can steer the ship back in the right direction. Neil’s presence at the club makes everyone’s day around the place.

“Neil’s front-foot playing style suits my philosophy, and hopefully we have him now for another two years.

“In terms of spending, there’s a calculation: How long you stay in the Championship, and what you lose in cash-burn, against promotion?

“We have concluded that we’re happy to spend a little bit more money to give ourselves a better chance of going up as quickly as possible.

Bord wants ‘development’ at Dunfermline

“We’d hope to be in the Premiership within two years.

“But, as long as I can see development in the playing style and in the playing squad, I think that (promotion) comes naturally. With a bit of luck, of course.”

Bord made money as a professional poker player and may be comfortable with the theory of speculating to accumulate.

However, it is through his work with his United States-based Short Circuit venture, which he launched in 2016 and now employs 350 people, that the Londoner hopes to help Dunfermline prosper.

A background working for Brighton owner Tony Bloom, who has also been cleared to invest in Hearts, and Brentford owner Matthew Benham sparked Bord’s interest in bringing the field of data analytics to football.

A smiling Neil Lennon signs his new Dunfermline Athletic contract.
Neil Lennon has put pen to paper on a new Dunfermline deal. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“I bought Dunfermline because I love the underdog,” said Bord, who also owns stakes in Bulgarian second-tier outfit Septemvri Sofia and Cordoba in Spain’s La Liga 2.

“The ambition is to bring back some of their history, but also to change the atmosphere at the club.

“Optimism. They are a very passionate fanbase that has suffered enough pain, and we’d like to bring them some joy.”

In a rare interview, he added: “We were looking for an outlet to develop young players. We have three clubs and we don’t want to bite off more than we can chew.

“A step-by-step approach is much healthier, as creating stress hurts performance. We are focusing on Dunfermline.”

Conversation