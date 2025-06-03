James Bord reveals timeframe for Dunfermline Athletic’s Premiership return and bold spending plans

Owner James Bord has set Dunfermline Athletic the target of winning promotion to the Premiership within the next two years.

The timescale fits neatly with the new contract the Pars agreed last week with manager Neil Lennon, who Bord insists can “steer the ship back in the right direction”.

Bord and business partner Evan Sofer took control of the East End Park club earlier this year and are determined to use their data analytics and artificial intelligence background to bring success to the Fifers.

And they have promised to push the boat out financially in search of a way back to the top-flight that Dunfermline last graced 13 years ago.

“I wouldn’t say it was soulless, but it was lost as a club,” Bord says of Dunfermline in an interview with The Athletic.

“A big personality can steer the ship back in the right direction. Neil’s presence at the club makes everyone’s day around the place.

“Neil’s front-foot playing style suits my philosophy, and hopefully we have him now for another two years.

“In terms of spending, there’s a calculation: How long you stay in the Championship, and what you lose in cash-burn, against promotion?

“We have concluded that we’re happy to spend a little bit more money to give ourselves a better chance of going up as quickly as possible.

Bord wants ‘development’ at Dunfermline

“We’d hope to be in the Premiership within two years.

“But, as long as I can see development in the playing style and in the playing squad, I think that (promotion) comes naturally. With a bit of luck, of course.”

Bord made money as a professional poker player and may be comfortable with the theory of speculating to accumulate.

However, it is through his work with his United States-based Short Circuit venture, which he launched in 2016 and now employs 350 people, that the Londoner hopes to help Dunfermline prosper.

A background working for Brighton owner Tony Bloom, who has also been cleared to invest in Hearts, and Brentford owner Matthew Benham sparked Bord’s interest in bringing the field of data analytics to football.

“I bought Dunfermline because I love the underdog,” said Bord, who also owns stakes in Bulgarian second-tier outfit Septemvri Sofia and Cordoba in Spain’s La Liga 2.

“The ambition is to bring back some of their history, but also to change the atmosphere at the club.

“Optimism. They are a very passionate fanbase that has suffered enough pain, and we’d like to bring them some joy.”

In a rare interview, he added: “We were looking for an outlet to develop young players. We have three clubs and we don’t want to bite off more than we can chew.

“A step-by-step approach is much healthier, as creating stress hurts performance. We are focusing on Dunfermline.”