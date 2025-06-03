Neil Lennon reveals talks with new signings and gives update on out-of-contract Dunfermline players

Dunfermline are poised to confirm new contracts for three players – with Neil Lennon revealing deals for ‘a number’ of signing targets are also close to completion.

Lennon addressed the media on Tuesday for the first time since agreeing to stay on as Pars manager.

He has already snapped up former St Johnstone and Arsenal midfielder Charlie Gilmour as his first acquisition of the summer.

And, in speaking about those in dialogue over contract extensions, he has indicated Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen, Josh Cooper and Tashan Oakley-Boothe are set to stay on for next season.

With Chris Hamilton already having penned fresh terms, it is expected to be a busy few days for the East End Park club ahead of the players’ return for pre-season training later this month.

“Tashan Oakley-Boothe, I really like him,” said Lennon when asked about the players ‘in talks’. “I thought he was outstanding in the last game against Morton.

“He got injured in the first game I was here and he didn’t really play much due to the injury.

“But, when he did play in the last game, I thought he showed all the qualities that he can bring. He needs to do that more, but there’s talent there.

“[Josh] Cooper’s another one that we think could bring something to the team.

Lennon: ‘Really high hopes’ for Dunfermline star

“He’s come from part-time football and his first season was difficult, making the adjustment. But he’s got talent, so he needs to have a good pre-season.

“If you look at what Jeremiah has brought in since he came in. I think he’s been an outstanding signing and we’ve got really high hopes for him.”

With 14 players leaving the squad at the end of the season, and a core of around 14 first-team players on the books, Dunfermline are expected to be more active than some competitors in the transfer market this summer.

“We’re working away at the minute,” added Lennon, who has explained owner James Bord’s use of data analytics in their recruitment process.

“I’ve had conversations with a number of players already who we’ve identified. We’re hoping to get [them] over the line in the next few days.

“And I’m getting calls from agents from all over the UK about players.

“It’s not going to be a quick get ten players in and be done with. There’s a lot of work, a lot of diligence being done.

“Obviously, James [Bord] himself and his staff underneath are working really hard to identify the type of players we want as well.

“Ultimately, it’s a system that he finds works. But not every player is going to be brought in on data analysis.”