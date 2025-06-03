Neil Lennon reveals talks with new signings and gives update on out-of-contract Dunfermline players

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Neil Lennon reveals talks with new signings and gives update on out-of-contract Dunfermline players

The Pars are expected to be busy in the transfer market this summer.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic manager Neil Lennon stands with his arms folded in front of the club badge.
Dunfermline manager Neil Lennon. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Dunfermline are poised to confirm new contracts for three players – with Neil Lennon revealing deals for ‘a number’ of signing targets are also close to completion.

Lennon addressed the media on Tuesday for the first time since agreeing to stay on as Pars manager.

He has already snapped up former St Johnstone and Arsenal midfielder Charlie Gilmour as his first acquisition of the summer.

And, in speaking about those in dialogue over contract extensions, he has indicated Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen, Josh Cooper and Tashan Oakley-Boothe are set to stay on for next season.

With Chris Hamilton already having penned fresh terms, it is expected to be a busy few days for the East End Park club ahead of the players’ return for pre-season training later this month.

Pars manager Neil Lennon in thoughtful mood at East End Park.
Neil Lennon is delighted to be back at Dunfermline as manager. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

“Tashan Oakley-Boothe, I really like him,” said Lennon when asked about the players ‘in talks’. “I thought he was outstanding in the last game against Morton.

“He got injured in the first game I was here and he didn’t really play much due to the injury.

“But, when he did play in the last game, I thought he showed all the qualities that he can bring. He needs to do that more, but there’s talent there.

“[Josh] Cooper’s another one that we think could bring something to the team.

Lennon: ‘Really high hopes’ for Dunfermline star

“He’s come from part-time football and his first season was difficult, making the adjustment. But he’s got talent, so he needs to have a good pre-season.

“If you look at what Jeremiah has brought in since he came in. I think he’s been an outstanding signing and we’ve got really high hopes for him.”

With 14 players leaving the squad at the end of the season, and a core of around 14 first-team players on the books, Dunfermline are expected to be more active than some competitors in the transfer market this summer.

“We’re working away at the minute,” added Lennon, who has explained owner James Bord’s use of data analytics in their recruitment process.

Dunfermline boss Neil Lennon sits at a table as he addresses the media.
Neil Lennon addressed the media after confirmation of his new contract at Dunfermline. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

“I’ve had conversations with a number of players already who we’ve identified. We’re hoping to get [them] over the line in the next few days.

“And I’m getting calls from agents from all over the UK about players.

“It’s not going to be a quick get ten players in and be done with. There’s a lot of work, a lot of diligence being done.

“Obviously, James [Bord] himself and his staff underneath are working really hard to identify the type of players we want as well.

“Ultimately, it’s a system that he finds works. But not every player is going to be brought in on data analysis.”

