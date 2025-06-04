Liam Dick set to join Championship rivals after departing Raith Rovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Liam Dick set to join Championship rivals after departing Raith Rovers

The defender has spent the last 4 years at Stark's Park.

By Iain Collin
Departed Raith Rovers defender Liam Dick.
Departed Raith Rovers defender Liam Dick. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Liam Dick is set to seal a move to Championship rivals Ayr United after revealing he is leaving Raith Rovers.

The versatile defender is out of contract at Stark’s Park this summer following four years at the club.

He was one of six players the Kirkcaldy outfit said they were ‘in discussions’ with over fresh terms.

However, the 29-year-old has joined striker Jamie Gullan – who has signed for St Johnstone – in deciding his future lies elsewhere.

Liam Dick waves to the Raith Rovers supporters.
Liam Dick has said his goodbyes to Raith Rovers. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

Dick, who began his career at Falkirk before moving to Stranraer and Dumbarton, made over 150 appearances for Raith after joining in 2021 following three years with Alloa Athletic.

Since that initial two-year deal, he has penned two 12-month extensions – prompting cheeky double entendre social media posts from Rovers.

However, having dropped out of the team towards the end of the season under manager Barry Robson, Dick has opted for a change of scene.

He made 29 appearances last term. But he did not make an appearance after the goalless draw with Livingston on March 5.

Dick looking forward to ‘next chapter’

It meant he sat out the final nine games of the campaign as unbeaten Raith came agonisingly close to securing a promotion play-off berth.

In a message on social media, he said: “Thank you to Raith Rovers for the last four years.

“[I’ve] met some unbelievable people. Next chapter coming soon.”

With vice-captain Ross Matthews and striker Callum Smith having secured new contracts, the futures of goalkeeper Andy McNeil and defender Callum Hannah are still to be resolved.

Conversation