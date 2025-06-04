Liam Dick set to join Championship rivals after departing Raith Rovers

Liam Dick is set to seal a move to Championship rivals Ayr United after revealing he is leaving Raith Rovers.

The versatile defender is out of contract at Stark’s Park this summer following four years at the club.

He was one of six players the Kirkcaldy outfit said they were ‘in discussions’ with over fresh terms.

However, the 29-year-old has joined striker Jamie Gullan – who has signed for St Johnstone – in deciding his future lies elsewhere.

Dick, who began his career at Falkirk before moving to Stranraer and Dumbarton, made over 150 appearances for Raith after joining in 2021 following three years with Alloa Athletic.

Since that initial two-year deal, he has penned two 12-month extensions – prompting cheeky double entendre social media posts from Rovers.

However, having dropped out of the team towards the end of the season under manager Barry Robson, Dick has opted for a change of scene.

He made 29 appearances last term. But he did not make an appearance after the goalless draw with Livingston on March 5.

Dick looking forward to ‘next chapter’

It meant he sat out the final nine games of the campaign as unbeaten Raith came agonisingly close to securing a promotion play-off berth.

In a message on social media, he said: “Thank you to Raith Rovers for the last four years.

“[I’ve] met some unbelievable people. Next chapter coming soon.”

With vice-captain Ross Matthews and striker Callum Smith having secured new contracts, the futures of goalkeeper Andy McNeil and defender Callum Hannah are still to be resolved.