Neil Lennon reveals latest on talks with Victor Wanyama over Dunfermline Athletic extension

Neil Lennon remains convinced Victor Wanyama could be a ‘real asset’ for Dunfermline.

And the Pars boss has refused to rule out a return to East End Park for the Kenya internationalist this summer.

The former Celtic and Spurs midfielder saw out last season with the Fifers, who subsequently reported he was one of the players with whom ‘dialogue remains ongoing’.

With Charlie Gilmour having been recruited on a three-year deal, Chris Hamilton having penned a contract extension and Tashan Oakley-Boothe set to re-sign, Dunfermline appear well served in midfield.

However, Lennon has left the door open for Wanyama – who turns 34 later this month and shares a birthday with his ex-Celtic boss – to stay on with the Championship hopefuls for next season.

“Possibly, yeah, possibly,” said Lennon when asked whether Wanyama could sign again. “I don’t know yet.

“Once he got fit, he looked great and he played really well in the last game [against Morton].

“If he had a good pre-season, he could be a real asset for us.”

Wanyama was unveiled as a new recruit to great fanfare just days after Lennon’s appointment as boss in March.

Lennon: ‘We had a chuckle about it’

However, it soon became clear that, without a competitive outing with previous club CF Montréal for eight months, the 33-year-old was well short of match fitness.

And his debut in the 3-0 defeat to Ayr United ended in embarrassing fashion when he was shown a straight red card for handling the ball on the ground after a slip.

“We had a chuckle about it,” added Lennon. “I was going to say, we’ve all done that, but I never did that!”

Wanyama recently spoke of his love for Scotland and his connection to Lennon, who signed the midfielder for Celtic in 2011 before selling him to Southampton two years later for a reported £12.5 million.

The African insisted he would be ‘happy’ to re-sign for Dunfermline.

However, with talks on-going, Lennon has revealed the reason his former protégé asked to be excused international duty with Kenya for two forthcoming friendlies against Chad.

“He’s doing his coaching barges,” explained Lennon. “He’s actually doing them in Belfast, I think, with the IFA.

“That’s another one he wants to add to his resumé, the coaching side of things as well.

“So maybe there might be something there for him going forward.”