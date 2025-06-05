Neil Lennon picks out one team as ‘template’ for Dunfermline Athletic’s promotion bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Neil Lennon picks out one team as ‘template’ for Dunfermline Athletic’s promotion bid

The Pars boss has also had his say on potential loan signings.

Dunfermline Athletic boss Neil Lennon stands with his arms folded in front of Pars memorabilia.
Dunfermline manager Neil Lennon. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Neil Lennon has singled out Livingston as a template Dunfermline could follow in their hunt for promotion back to the Premiership.

Lennon has set lofty targets for the Pars after penning a two-year deal to stay on as manager.

He would love a title push next season but has confessed that, with the rebuilding job he has ahead, that might be a stretch.

However, owner James Bord has publicly set the goal of a return to the top-flight within the next two years and Lennon shares those ambitions.

How to bring success is the big question.

Neil Lennon sits at a table in front of the media's microphones.
Neil Lennon has been setting out his aims for Dunfermline. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

The Fifers boss believes lessons can be learned from the way Livi built a team that saw off Partick Thistle and Ross County in the play-offs to bounce straight back up.

“Looking at the games we had at the end of last season,” he said, “there wasn’t much between the teams, all the teams. Just that little bit of quality.

“I expected Livi to go up. I thought they would have done it automatically, but such was Falkirk’s consistency; John (McGlynn) did a good job there.

“But then I fancied Davie (Martindale, Livingston manager) to take them up, and he did that.

Lennon names 3 key qualities Pars need

“That’s the type of team that you need for the Championship; you need to be strong. There’s good energy about Livingston, and they’ve sprinkled it with a bit of quality as well.

“So, it’s a bit of a template to look at, that’s for sure.”

Meanwhile, Lennon has addressed the potential for Dunfermline to take advantage of the new ‘Co-operation System’ agreed by the Scottish FA and SPFL.

The scheme allows U/21 players eligible to play for Scotland to move freely between previously agreed teams outside the transfer windows.

A smiling Neil Lennon signs his new Dunfermline Athletic contract.
Neil Lennon has put pen to paper on a new Dunfermline deal. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Championship sides can go into partnership with one club from each of the other divisions in the SPFL.

“I’m not really massive into loans,” commented Lennon. “I want to sign players, I want them here.

“I don’t want them thinking about other things, I want them focused on being here. That’s the only way you can really be successful.

“There might be a couple of loans that come up that you go, yeah, he could make us better.

“But, in an ideal world, I wouldn’t go massive on the loan side of things.”

Conversation