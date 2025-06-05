What are Raith Rovers’ priorities in the transfer market?

With Liam Dick following Jamie Gullan through the exit door at Stark’s Park, there is a clearer picture of what is needed by Raith Rovers in the summer transfer market.

When the Kirkcaldy club announced their retained and released list on May 14, it included six out-of-contract players they remained in discussions with.

Ross Matthews and Callum Smith have since penned extensions. But Gullan’s departure for St Johnstone and Dick’s decision to leave, with a move to Ayr United expected, leaves clear holes in the squad that remains.

With the futures of Andy McNeil and Callum Hannah uncertain for the moment, Raith have 15 players signed for next season, although realistically that is likely to be 14 since one of that number is the disgruntled Sam Stanton.

So, what might manager Barry Robson look to add in the coming weeks as Rovers prepare for next term?

Goalkeeper

With Kevin Dabrowski away, McNeil out of contract and loan star Josh Rae having returned to parent club St Johnstone, there are currently no first-team keepers left at Raith.

There is an interest in Rae after he was told he was free to depart Saints, but it will depend on the level of any transfer fee.

Should the 24-year-old be enticed back and McNeil signs on again then it will be job done.

If not, however, there is an obvious issue.

With just over five weeks until the Premier Sports Cup opener against Elgin City, recruiting two goalies has to be high on the list of priorities.

Defence

The back three that finished the season for Raith remains in place for next term.

Jordan Doherty, Paul Hanlon and Callum Fordyce helped the team to four clean sheets during the ten-game unbeaten run that pushed them so close to a promotion play-off spot.

However, with Euan Murray released and Dick deciding his future lies elsewhere there are no further choices for central defence.

A couple of centre-halves look necessary – and that is before you consider the fact that the versatile Doherty may be better suited as a wing-back.

If it is not to be Doherty, then a more defensive option on the right flank and back-up for Lewis Stevenson at left wing-back appear desirable.

Midfield

Matthews staying on for another year, allied to Scott Brown and Shaun Byrne, gives Raith a strong heart of the pitch.

Kai Montagu will also be another year further on in his promising development and will be adequate back-up if required.

However, given the issues with the recalcitrant Stanton, a more attacking, box-to-box midfielder in the mould of a modern-day ‘eight’ could be on the shopping list.

Further forward in the number ten position, Dylan Easton continued to prove his worth to Rovers last season with 13 goals and three assists in 35 league games.

And it is a role that Lewis Vaughan is also extremely adept at filling if needs be.

Attack

With Gullan having opted for a move to Perth, Aidan Connolly freed and the expiry of loan agreements for Aiden Marsh and Finlay Pollock, this is an area that desperately needs attention.

Following knee surgery, Callum Smith is unlikely to be fully fit again for the kick-off to the competitive action in the cup and is only now contracted until January.

Jack Hamilton is also recovering from an operation, on his ankle, and there must also be doubts over when he will be back to top form.

All of which leaves Vaughan as the only fit and available out-and-out striker on the books.

Helped by five goals in the last-day demolition of Queen’s Park, Rovers found the net 47 times last season.

It was some way short of the 58 from the previous campaign – and well away from the 72 goals scored by champions Falkirk.

They could well do with at least one attacker who can add goals to the work-rate expected of Robson’s team.