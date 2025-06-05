First pre-season friendly of Neil Lennon’s new Dunfermline Athletic era announced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First pre-season friendly of Neil Lennon’s new Dunfermline Athletic era announced

The Pars are putting in place preparations ahead of the kick-off to their Premier Sports Cup campaign next month.

By Iain Collin
Action from Dunfermline Athletic's victory over Kelty Hearts in last season's Challenge Cup.
Dunfermline will play Fife neighbours Kelty Hearts in a pre-season friendly.

The match is thought to have been mooted as part of the deal that took Michael Tidser from Kelty to East End Park back in January for his short-lived stint as manager.

It is the first of this summer’s friendlies involving the Pars to be announced.

Dunfermline Athletic boss Neil Lennon stands with his arms folded in front of Pars memorabilia.
Dunfermline manager Neil Lennon. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Neil Lennon is scheduled to take his side the short journey to New Central Park on Saturday, July 5, with a 3 pm kick-off.

The teams met last season in the SPFL Trust Trophy, with Dunfermline winning 2-1 thanks to goals from Chris Kane and Matty Todd.

The Fifers begin their Premier Sports Cup campaign a week later with a glamour trip to face Hearts at Tynecastle.

That game, which will feature Derek McInnes’ debut competitive match in charge of Hearts, has been chosen for live television.

Further Dunfermline friendlies to come

Dunfermline are also expected to also play friendlies on the weekend of June 28/29 as well as the following two midweeks as Lennon prepares his side for his first full season in charge.

The former Celtic and Hibernian boss, who took over for the last seven games of last term, recently penned a new two-year deal to stay on at East End Park.

Kelty are also under new management, with defender Tam O’Ware being handed the reins permanently after a short stint as caretaker following the departure of Charlie Mulgrew in April.

The League One side will also face Kirkcaldy & Dysart on June 28, Broxburn Athletic on July 1 and Clyde on July 8 before kicking off their cup campaign with a trip to Brora Rangers on July 15.

Conversation