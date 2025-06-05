First pre-season friendly of Neil Lennon’s new Dunfermline Athletic era announced

Dunfermline will play Fife neighbours Kelty Hearts in a pre-season friendly.

The match is thought to have been mooted as part of the deal that took Michael Tidser from Kelty to East End Park back in January for his short-lived stint as manager.

It is the first of this summer’s friendlies involving the Pars to be announced.

Neil Lennon is scheduled to take his side the short journey to New Central Park on Saturday, July 5, with a 3 pm kick-off.

The teams met last season in the SPFL Trust Trophy, with Dunfermline winning 2-1 thanks to goals from Chris Kane and Matty Todd.

The Fifers begin their Premier Sports Cup campaign a week later with a glamour trip to face Hearts at Tynecastle.

That game, which will feature Derek McInnes’ debut competitive match in charge of Hearts, has been chosen for live television.

Further Dunfermline friendlies to come

Dunfermline are also expected to also play friendlies on the weekend of June 28/29 as well as the following two midweeks as Lennon prepares his side for his first full season in charge.

The former Celtic and Hibernian boss, who took over for the last seven games of last term, recently penned a new two-year deal to stay on at East End Park.

Kelty are also under new management, with defender Tam O’Ware being handed the reins permanently after a short stint as caretaker following the departure of Charlie Mulgrew in April.

The League One side will also face Kirkcaldy & Dysart on June 28, Broxburn Athletic on July 1 and Clyde on July 8 before kicking off their cup campaign with a trip to Brora Rangers on July 15.