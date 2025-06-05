Josh Cooper singles out two key improvements he wants at Dunfermline Athletic next season after signing new deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Josh Cooper singles out two key improvements he wants at Dunfermline Athletic next season after signing new deal

The 22-year-old has penned a 12-month contract extension.

By Iain Collin
Josh Cooper holds up a Dunfermline Athletic FC scarf.
Josh Cooper has signed a 12-month contract extension at Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Josh Cooper has set his sights on holding down a regular starting berth with Dunfermline next season after agreeing a contract extension.

The 22-year-old has penned a 12-month deal after signing on for just a year with the Pars last summer following two years rebuilding his career with Stirling Albion.

The ex-Morton player worked under three different managers in a difficult first season back in full-time football, but still managed to score three goals and make 28 appearances across the campaign.

However, with just six of those being from the start, Cooper wants to make a bigger impact on the first-team next term.

Josh Cooper puts pen to paper on his new DAFC contract
Josh Cooper puts pen to paper on his new contract. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“I’m delighted,” said the attacking midfielder of his new contract. “I was delighted to hear about getting the extension and I couldn’t wait to sign it.

“I enjoyed being here last season. It was an up-and-down season, obviously, and not what we wanted.

“But, personally, I really enjoyed it and I felt I did well. Hopefully I can try and kick on this season.

“I think I adapted [to full-time football] quite quickly and I was starting to find my feet.

Cooper: ‘I impacted a lot off the bench’

“Obviously, I had a bit of an injury as well around Christmas time. But then I had not a bad end to the season and got myself back in the team.

“I just want to do more of the same as last season, and hopefully add more goals and try and get myself an actual starting position in the team.

“Obviously, I impacted a lot off the bench, but hopefully I can get more starts under my belt this season.”

Cooper spent the whole of last summer ‘on trial’ at Dunfermline as previous boss James McPake waited for clearance to sign the youngster.

Josh Cooper fires in a shot playing for Dunfermline against Hamilton Accies.
Josh Cooper made his Dunfermline debut last August against Hamilton Accies. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

McPake was subsequently sacked in December and his replacement, Michael Tidser, lasted just 59 days in charge before he was also axed.

The Pars are hopeful of some stability now that Neil Lennon has agreed a new two-year deal to stay on in the dugout.

And Cooper is relishing working again under the former Celtic and Hibernian boss, who spoke earlier this week of his hopes for the Greenock native.

“It was really good to work under the new manager,” added Cooper. “Obviously, he’s got a lot of experience and he’s somebody you want to play for.

“He gives you confidence and belief in yourself. So, I really enjoyed it.”

Conversation