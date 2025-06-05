Josh Cooper singles out two key improvements he wants at Dunfermline Athletic next season after signing new deal

Josh Cooper has set his sights on holding down a regular starting berth with Dunfermline next season after agreeing a contract extension.

The 22-year-old has penned a 12-month deal after signing on for just a year with the Pars last summer following two years rebuilding his career with Stirling Albion.

The ex-Morton player worked under three different managers in a difficult first season back in full-time football, but still managed to score three goals and make 28 appearances across the campaign.

However, with just six of those being from the start, Cooper wants to make a bigger impact on the first-team next term.

“I’m delighted,” said the attacking midfielder of his new contract. “I was delighted to hear about getting the extension and I couldn’t wait to sign it.

“I enjoyed being here last season. It was an up-and-down season, obviously, and not what we wanted.

“But, personally, I really enjoyed it and I felt I did well. Hopefully I can try and kick on this season.

“I think I adapted [to full-time football] quite quickly and I was starting to find my feet.

Cooper: ‘I impacted a lot off the bench’

“Obviously, I had a bit of an injury as well around Christmas time. But then I had not a bad end to the season and got myself back in the team.

“I just want to do more of the same as last season, and hopefully add more goals and try and get myself an actual starting position in the team.

“Obviously, I impacted a lot off the bench, but hopefully I can get more starts under my belt this season.”

Cooper spent the whole of last summer ‘on trial’ at Dunfermline as previous boss James McPake waited for clearance to sign the youngster.

McPake was subsequently sacked in December and his replacement, Michael Tidser, lasted just 59 days in charge before he was also axed.

The Pars are hopeful of some stability now that Neil Lennon has agreed a new two-year deal to stay on in the dugout.

And Cooper is relishing working again under the former Celtic and Hibernian boss, who spoke earlier this week of his hopes for the Greenock native.

“It was really good to work under the new manager,” added Cooper. “Obviously, he’s got a lot of experience and he’s somebody you want to play for.

“He gives you confidence and belief in yourself. So, I really enjoyed it.”