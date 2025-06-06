Neil Lennon identifies where Dunfermline Athletic need additions as he hails current backroom staff

Neil Lennon has revealed he plans to shake up his backroom staff at Dunfermline – but is thrilled Iain Brunskill is staying on as his assistant.

After lengthy negotiations, Lennon penned a two-year deal with the Pars last week, when it was announced Brunskill had also committed under summer 2027.

The duo first worked together at Bolton Wanderers after striking up a friendship studying for their coaching badges.

And, after hooking up again with Rapid Bucharest, the 48-year-old – who has worked with some of England’s biggest clubs as well in Malta and China – was the obvious choice as his number two.

“My assistant, Iain, you know he’s been around the world,” commented Lennon. “He really enjoyed it [last season at Dunfermline] as well. So, we want to make a real fist of this now.

“Iain’s very experienced. He’s worked at Liverpool, Blackburn, he’s worked around the world. He’s worked at Blackpool, he’s worked at QPR.

“He is really important to me. He’s got, one, experience. And, two, he’s great on the grass [as a coach].

“And he’s got a good personality with the players. It’s not really like good cop, bad cop – well, it is! And he’s a really important buffer.”

Lennon: DAFC have ‘got good staff’

Kevin McDonald, who joined Dunfermline from Kelty Hearts as assistant to previous boss Michael Tidser is also to stay on under Lennon.

And goalkeeping coach Andy Collier completes the frontline coaching staff currently in place at the Pars.

But Lennon has indicated he is keen to beef up his support network ahead of next season.

“We inherited Kevin after Michael [Tidser] left,” added Lennon. “And we really like what Kevin brought – that enthusiasm and obviously he knew the players and knew the division.

“So I think Kevin working with us, we’ll benefit from that as well.

“We’ve got good staff. Andy Collier did a great job with the goalkeepers.

“But we want to add some staff in the background to complement what we already have.

“And that’ll be done over the next few weeks as well.”