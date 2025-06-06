Neil Lennon identifies where Dunfermline Athletic need additions as he hails current backroom staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football

Neil Lennon identifies where Dunfermline Athletic need additions as he hails current backroom staff

The Pars boss is full of praise for right-hand man Iain Brunskill.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic boss Neil Lennon and assistant Iain Brunskill stand on the touchline with their arms folded.
Dunfermline boss Neil Lennon (right) and assistant Iain Brunskill. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Neil Lennon has revealed he plans to shake up his backroom staff at Dunfermline – but is thrilled Iain Brunskill is staying on as his assistant.

After lengthy negotiations, Lennon penned a two-year deal with the Pars last week, when it was announced Brunskill had also committed under summer 2027.

The duo first worked together at Bolton Wanderers after striking up a friendship studying for their coaching badges.

And, after hooking up again with Rapid Bucharest, the 48-year-old – who has worked with some of England’s biggest clubs as well in Malta and China – was the obvious choice as his number two.

Dunfermline Athletic assistant Iain Brunskill claps his hands as manager Neil Lennon scratches his head.
Iain Brunskill (right) is a key presence in Neil Lennon’s Dunfermline coaching staff. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

“My assistant, Iain, you know he’s been around the world,” commented Lennon. “He really enjoyed it [last season at Dunfermline] as well. So, we want to make a real fist of this now.

“Iain’s very experienced. He’s worked at Liverpool, Blackburn, he’s worked around the world. He’s worked at Blackpool, he’s worked at QPR.

“He is really important to me. He’s got, one, experience. And, two, he’s great on the grass [as a coach].

“And he’s got a good personality with the players. It’s not really like good cop, bad cop – well, it is! And he’s a really important buffer.”

Lennon: DAFC have ‘got good staff’

Kevin McDonald, who joined Dunfermline from Kelty Hearts as assistant to previous boss Michael Tidser is also to stay on under Lennon.

And goalkeeping coach Andy Collier completes the frontline coaching staff currently in place at the Pars.

But Lennon has indicated he is keen to beef up his support network ahead of next season.

“We inherited Kevin after Michael [Tidser] left,” added Lennon. “And we really like what Kevin brought – that enthusiasm and obviously he knew the players and knew the division.

Kevin McDonald gesticulates with his left arm as he speaks animatedly to an assistant referee.
Kevin McDonald (right) is highly regarded as a coach. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

“So I think Kevin working with us, we’ll benefit from that as well.

“We’ve got good staff. Andy Collier did a great job with the goalkeepers.

“But we want to add some staff in the background to complement what we already have.

“And that’ll be done over the next few weeks as well.”

More from Football

Dundee United bound Iurie Iovu in action for Moldova. Image: YouTube
Dundee United set to swoop for 6ft 5in Moldovan international defender Iurie Iovu
2
Dundee United fans have plenty to look forward to this summer. Image: Roddy Scott/SNS
Dundee United FC: Key dates for Tangerines fans ahead of 2025/26 season
Steven Pressley
Dundee's backroom rebuild under Steven Pressley: What do Dee want from new coaches?
Sam McClelland walking into McDiarmid Park for a game.
St Johnstone defender Sam McClelland suffers injury setback
Dundee United defender Declan Gallagher
Ex-Dundee United star Declan Gallagher hailed as 'fantastic addition' after finding new club
Andy Kirk and Alex Cleland in a dugout at McDiarmid Park.
Andy Kirk and Alex Cleland leave St Johnstone with one of the coaches lined…
Kieron Bowie in training with Scotland.
5 players who used Raith Rovers as springboard to Scotland caps - as Kieron…
Josh Cooper holds up a Dunfermline Athletic FC scarf.
Josh Cooper singles out two key improvements he wants at Dunfermline Athletic next season…
Stevie May before a Livingston game.
St Johnstone legend Stevie May faces uncertain summer as striker speaks of relegation sadness
David Longwell
Who is Dundee FC's David Longwell? From teaching John McGinn the Cruyff turn to…

Conversation