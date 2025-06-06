Club legend Colin Cameron ousted as Raith Rovers appoint Andy Kirk as Barry Robson’s new assistant

Assistant-manager Colin Cameron has left Raith Rovers to be replaced by Andy Kirk.

Cameron has been ousted as part of a changes to Barry Robson’s backroom staff at Stark’s Park this summer.

The 52-year-old started his playing career at Raith before leaving his hometown team in 1996 for a move to Hearts.

The midfielder had subsequent spells with Wolves, Coventry City and Dundee before moving into management at Cowdenbeath.

And he then returned to his first club in 2022 as number two to Ian Murray, who he had worked with for a short spell at Airdrie.

He survived a change in manager at Rovers last season when Murray was sacked and replaced by Neill Collins.

With Collins then being replaced by Barry Robson in December, Cameron saw out the season as part of the ex-Aberdeen manager’s backroom team.

A hall of fame member from his playing career, he has been a popular figure with the first-team squad through all the changes.

Raith say ‘thank you’

However, it has been decided to shake up Robson’s staff for next term and the former Scotland internationalist has fallen victim to the changes.

A statement read: “After three seasons as assistant manager, Rovers legend ‘Micky’ Cameron is now set to move on.

“We’d like to say a huge thank you to Micky for his contributions during his time in the dugout and wish him all the best in his next chapter.”

As revealed by Courier Sport, Andy Kirk is the man Raith have turned to as replacement for Cameron.

Kirk has been been removed from his role as St Johnstone assistant-manager, with boss Simo Valakari keen to move in a different direction and get his own men in following relegation from the Premiership.

Kirk was taken to McDiarmid Park as Craig Levein’s number two following a spell coaching at Hearts and stints as manager of Hearts Women and Brechin City.

The former Northern Ireland internationalist spent five years as a player with rivals Dunfermline but has built a growing reputation as a coach since hanging up his boots in 2014.

A Raith statement said: “Raith Rovers Football Club is pleased to announce the appointment of Andy Kirk as the club’s new assistant-manager.

“As Barry Robson continues to build his squad, Andy was identified as a key figure he wanted to add to his backroom staff.”