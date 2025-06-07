Raith Rovers snap up defender Jai Rowe as first summer signing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers snap up defender Jai Rowe as first summer signing

The Stark's Park side have added the right-back to Barry Robson's squad.

By Iain Collin
New Raith Rovers signing Jai Rowe.
Jai Rowe has signed a two-year deal with Raith Rovers. Image: Alan Dalziel / RRFC.

Raith Rovers have made defender Jai Rowe their first summer signing.

The 23-year-old has penned a two-year deal as the Kirkcaldy club bid to strengthen Barry Robson’s squad ahead of the new campaign.

Rowe was out of contract at Boston United and had been offered fresh terms by the National League club, where he was the players’ player of the year.

However, the former Scunthorpe United and Aldershot Town full-back made the journey north on Saturday to instead complete a move to Fife.

A statement read: “Raith Rovers Football Club is delighted to confirm our first new signing of the summer, Jai Rowe, on a two-year deal.”

Jai Rowe points to a Raith Rovers crest on the wall.
Jai Rowe is Raith Rovers’ first summer signing. Image: Alan Dalziel / RRFC.

Rowe began his senior career with Barwell in the seventh tier of English football before spending three seasons with Scunthorpe in League Two.

Following The Iron’s relegation in 2022, he stayed on before making the switch to Aldershot Town for a brief spell the following January.

He has spent the last two years with Boston and was a regular last term under the former Livingston defender, Graham Coughlan.

Described as being capable of playing ‘across the backline or in midfield’, the ever-present Rowe scored nine times in 55 appearances in 2024/25 to finish as the club’s second-top scorer.

Rowe said on social media: “Delighted to be joining Raith Rovers! A club with big ambitions over the next couple of years. I can’t wait to get started and achieve great things.”

Raith’s right-back solution

Right-back has been something of a problem position for Rovers in recent times.

Ross Millen was a regular pick until a falling out behind the scenes led to him being frozen out in February 2024.

Since then, Raith have had St Johnstone loan player James Brown, ex-Dundee United defender Kieran Freeman and one-time Chelsea youngster Fankaty Dabo on the right side of their defence.

With Middlesbrough’s George Gitau arriving on loan in January with an injury and failing to make a single appearance, they finished last season with attacker Josh Mullin filling in admirably at right wing-back.

Jai Rowe, wearing a Raith Rovers scarf, looks up as he heads the ball.
Jai Rowe was Boston United’s second-top scorer last season with nine goals. Image: Alan Dalziel / RRFC.

But it was clear they needed more defensive cover and they are hopeful Rowe is the answer.

Rowe added: “I just want to a say a massive thank you to everyone at Boston. My best, most enjoyable two years in football so far. A great club with even better people.”

Rowe is Robson’s first signing since it was announced last month that five players – Freeman, Kevin Dabrowski, Aidan Connolly, Euan Murray and Jake Nicholson – had been freed.

With Ross Matthews and Callum Smith having agreed fresh terms, Jamie Gullan and Liam Dick have also departed.

Behind the scenes, assistant-manager Colin Cameron has also moved on to be replaced by former Brechin City boss and St Johnstone number two Andy Kirk.

