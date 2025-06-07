Raith Rovers snap up defender Jai Rowe as first summer signing

Raith Rovers have made defender Jai Rowe their first summer signing.

The 23-year-old has penned a two-year deal as the Kirkcaldy club bid to strengthen Barry Robson’s squad ahead of the new campaign.

Rowe was out of contract at Boston United and had been offered fresh terms by the National League club, where he was the players’ player of the year.

However, the former Scunthorpe United and Aldershot Town full-back made the journey north on Saturday to instead complete a move to Fife.

A statement read: “Raith Rovers Football Club is delighted to confirm our first new signing of the summer, Jai Rowe, on a two-year deal.”

Rowe began his senior career with Barwell in the seventh tier of English football before spending three seasons with Scunthorpe in League Two.

Following The Iron’s relegation in 2022, he stayed on before making the switch to Aldershot Town for a brief spell the following January.

He has spent the last two years with Boston and was a regular last term under the former Livingston defender, Graham Coughlan.

Described as being capable of playing ‘across the backline or in midfield’, the ever-present Rowe scored nine times in 55 appearances in 2024/25 to finish as the club’s second-top scorer.

Rowe said on social media: “Delighted to be joining Raith Rovers! A club with big ambitions over the next couple of years. I can’t wait to get started and achieve great things.”

Raith’s right-back solution

Right-back has been something of a problem position for Rovers in recent times.

Ross Millen was a regular pick until a falling out behind the scenes led to him being frozen out in February 2024.

Since then, Raith have had St Johnstone loan player James Brown, ex-Dundee United defender Kieran Freeman and one-time Chelsea youngster Fankaty Dabo on the right side of their defence.

With Middlesbrough’s George Gitau arriving on loan in January with an injury and failing to make a single appearance, they finished last season with attacker Josh Mullin filling in admirably at right wing-back.

But it was clear they needed more defensive cover and they are hopeful Rowe is the answer.

Rowe added: “I just want to a say a massive thank you to everyone at Boston. My best, most enjoyable two years in football so far. A great club with even better people.”

Rowe is Robson’s first signing since it was announced last month that five players – Freeman, Kevin Dabrowski, Aidan Connolly, Euan Murray and Jake Nicholson – had been freed.

With Ross Matthews and Callum Smith having agreed fresh terms, Jamie Gullan and Liam Dick have also departed.

Behind the scenes, assistant-manager Colin Cameron has also moved on to be replaced by former Brechin City boss and St Johnstone number two Andy Kirk.