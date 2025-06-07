Raith Rovers close in on first summer signing as defender targeted

Raith Rovers are poised to make non-league defender Jai Rowe their first summer signing.

The Kirkcaldy outfit are understood to be in talks with the 23-year-old as they bid to strengthen Barry Robson’s squad ahead of the new campaign.

It is thought the right-back has been recommended by contacts south of the border.

Rowe is out of contract at Boston United and had been offered fresh terms by the National League club.

However, it is understood the former Scunthorpe United and Aldershot Town full-back could instead complete a move to Stark’s Park.

Rowe began his senior career with Barwell in the seventh tier of English football before spending three seasons with Scunthorpe in League Two.

Following relegation in 2022, he stayed on with The Iron before making the switch to Aldershot for a brief spell the following January.

He has since spent the last two years with Boston and was a regular last term playing under the former Livingston defender, Graham Coughlan.

Raith’s right-back conundrum

Described as being capable of playing ‘across the backline or in midfield’, the ever-present Rowe scored nine times in 55 appearances in 2024/25 to finish as Boston’s second-top scorer.

Right-back has been something of a problem position for Rovers in recent times.

Ross Millen was a regular pick until a falling out behind the scenes led to him being frozen out in February 2024.

Since then, Raith have had St Johnstone loan player James Brown, ex-Dundee United defender Kieran Freeman and one-time Chelsea youngster Fankaty Dabo on the right side of their defence.

With Middlesbrough’s George Gitau arriving on loan in January with an injury and failing to make a single appearance, they finished last season with attacker Josh Mullin filling in admirably at right wing-back.

But it was clear they needed more defensive cover and it appears they are hopeful Rowe is the answer.

Robson has not yet made a signing since it was announced last month that five players – Freeman, Kevin Dabrowski, Aidan Connolly, Euan Murray and Jake Nicholson – had been freed.

With Ross Matthews and Callum Smith having since agreed fresh terms, Jamie Gullan and Liam Dick have also departed, whilst youngsters Andy McNeil and Callum Hannah were also said to be ‘in discussions’.

There have also been changes behind the scenes, with assistant-manager Colin Cameron being axed in favour of a move for former Brechin City boss Andy Kirk.