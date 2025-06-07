Raith Rovers close in on first summer signing as defender targeted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers close in on first summer signing as defender targeted

The Stark's Park side are set to add a right-back to Barry Robson's squad.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson looks at the watch on his wrist.
Raith Rovers manager Barry Robson. Image: Finlay Thom / SNS Group.

Raith Rovers are poised to make non-league defender Jai Rowe their first summer signing.

The Kirkcaldy outfit are understood to be in talks with the 23-year-old as they bid to strengthen Barry Robson’s squad ahead of the new campaign.

It is thought the right-back has been recommended by contacts south of the border.

Rowe is out of contract at Boston United and had been offered fresh terms by the National League club.

Raith Rovers winger Josh Mullin in action.
Winger Josh Mullin saw out the season as right wing-back for Raith Rovers. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

However, it is understood the former Scunthorpe United and Aldershot Town full-back could instead complete a move to Stark’s Park.

Rowe began his senior career with Barwell in the seventh tier of English football before spending three seasons with Scunthorpe in League Two.

Following relegation in 2022, he stayed on with The Iron before making the switch to Aldershot for a brief spell the following January.

He has since spent the last two years with Boston and was a regular last term playing under the former Livingston defender, Graham Coughlan.

Raith’s right-back conundrum

Described as being capable of playing ‘across the backline or in midfield’, the ever-present Rowe scored nine times in 55 appearances in 2024/25 to finish as Boston’s second-top scorer.

Right-back has been something of a problem position for Rovers in recent times.

Ross Millen was a regular pick until a falling out behind the scenes led to him being frozen out in February 2024.

Since then, Raith have had St Johnstone loan player James Brown, ex-Dundee United defender Kieran Freeman and one-time Chelsea youngster Fankaty Dabo on the right side of their defence.

Ross Millen in action for Raith Rovers.
Raith Rovers have struggled to fill the right-back berth since Ross Millen was first pick. Image: SNS.

With Middlesbrough’s George Gitau arriving on loan in January with an injury and failing to make a single appearance, they finished last season with attacker Josh Mullin filling in admirably at right wing-back.

But it was clear they needed more defensive cover and it appears they are hopeful Rowe is the answer.

Robson has not yet made a signing since it was announced last month that five players – Freeman, Kevin Dabrowski, Aidan Connolly, Euan Murray and Jake Nicholson – had been freed.

With Ross Matthews and Callum Smith having since agreed fresh terms, Jamie Gullan and Liam Dick have also departed, whilst youngsters Andy McNeil and Callum Hannah were also said to be ‘in discussions’.

There have also been changes behind the scenes, with assistant-manager Colin Cameron being axed in favour of a move for former Brechin City boss Andy Kirk.

