Neil Lennon opens up on James Bord’s data drive at Dunfermline Athletic and recruitment priorities

Neil Lennon is convinced data analytics can help him bring success to Dunfermline – but insists he will still have the casting vote on recruitment.

Co-owners James Bord and Evan Sofer are determined to bring their background knowledge in data and artificial intelligence to their work with the Pars.

Bord is the founder of California-based Short Circuit Science, which claims to ‘gain deep insights with AI and computer vision’.

He has also worked in the past with Brighton owner Tony Bloom and Brentford majority shareholder Matthew Benham, both of whom have a background in data and statistics.

Lennon is relishing to working with Bord and his team in that field and believes the recruitment of the likes of Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen, Connor Young and Tashan Oakley-Boothe in January is evidence that it works.

However, with over a decade in the dugout as manager at the likes of Celtic, Hibernian and Bolton Wanderers, Lennon is also adamant that it will not be the be-all and end-all when it comes to bringing the right players to East End Park.

“Brighton are the classic example,” he said of clubs’ increasing dependency on number-crunching. “Brentford as well. Their recruitment’s fantastic.

“And it’s all about recruitment. It’s 80 per cent of my job. That’ll help me bring success to the football club.

“But it’s not set in stone, James’ philosophy on data analytics either.

“If I like a player or if I said, ‘I don’t think we should go for this player’, he would have no qualms about doing that.

Lennon: Data work ‘really interesting’

“But he does bring a different variation on how you recruit a player and what to look at. So, that’s really interesting and it makes you understand better.

“You need the evidence, you need the results of that.

“And already with [Chilokoa-]Mullen, already with Young, already with Oakley-Boothe, I think there’s evidence that it can be successful.”

He went on: “We talk about it and I talk to some of the people that work under him as well.

“So, for example, last season, ‘can you send me clips of variations on set-plays, corners, free-kicks?’. That type of thing.

“The next thing you get video clips and ideas on different variations on your set-plays. Again, it’s a real help.”

And Lennon knows exactly the areas of the Dunfermline team he needs to strengthen as a priority.

With Deniz Mehmet the only goalkeeper at the club, after a season playing back-up to on-loan Celtic youngster Tobi Oluwayemi, and with the Pars having scored only 28 times in 36 league games, they need additions in attack and defence.

“Certainly in terms of recruitment, there are certain types that I think are needed in this division. At both ends of the pitch,” he added.

“Obviously, we need to look at the goalkeeping situation as well, and a centre-forward.

“Those are the two positions where we want to have big improvements on.”