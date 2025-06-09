Jai Rowe sets ambitious targets after move to Raith Rovers

Jai Rowe has set his sights on instant promotion after becoming Raith Rovers’ first summer signing.

The 23-year-old has penned a two-year deal following his arrival from National League side Boston United.

A versatile and energetic full-back, he netted nine times from 55 appearances last season to finish as his club’s second-top scorer.

And he has made the move north with big ambitions.

“I’m really excited,” he said. “It’s something new for myself, a different challenge, so I’m excited to be here.

“I’ve loved my time at Boston. I’ve had a great two years, so I’ve always got a lot of respect for that club.

“John Potter [Raith’s technical director] got in contact with my agent and he’s been really great with us. He sold the project to me.

“Like I said, it’s something new, but I’m really excited for the challenge.

Rowe: Raith on ‘upward spiral’

“The club seem to be going on a upward spiral, so it’s something that I wanted to be involved with.

“I just [want] to get promoted, really. And get out of this league.

“I think with the size of the club, just from being here and speaking to people, it shouldn’t be in this league. I want to come here and help get out of it.”

Rowe has confessed he does not know much about the Scottish Championship.

But the former Scunthorpe United defender is relishing the change of scene north of the border after seven years in English football playing in League Two and the divisions below.

“When it first came about, it was something new,” he said in an interview with Raith TV. “Like I’ve said, I like to challenge myself and go on different routes to the normal way, I suppose.

“It’s just something I’m really excited for.

“I’ve seen videos of Raith, I’ve watched a few clips back from games last year, and the atmosphere looks really good. So, it’s something I’m excited to play in front of.

“I’m sure we’ll get the job done that we want to do.

“[I want to just get] promoted straight away, in my first year, and play as many games as I can, helping the team on and off the pitch, and just getting straight up.”