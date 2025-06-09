Jai Rowe sets ambitious targets after move to Raith Rovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Jai Rowe sets ambitious targets after move to Raith Rovers

The defender has signed a two-year deal at Stark's Park.

New Raith Rovers signing Jai Rowe.
New Raith Rovers signing Jai Rowe. Image: Alan Dalziel / RRFC.
By Iain Collin

Jai Rowe has set his sights on instant promotion after becoming Raith Rovers’ first summer signing.

The 23-year-old has penned a two-year deal following his arrival from National League side Boston United.

A versatile and energetic full-back, he netted nine times from 55 appearances last season to finish as his club’s second-top scorer.

Jai Rowe has signed a two-year deal with Raith Rovers. Image: Alan Dalziel / RRFC.

And he has made the move north with big ambitions.

“I’m really excited,” he said. “It’s something new for myself, a different challenge, so I’m excited to be here.

“I’ve loved my time at Boston. I’ve had a great two years, so I’ve always got a lot of respect for that club.

“John Potter [Raith’s technical director] got in contact with my agent and he’s been really great with us. He sold the project to me.

“Like I said, it’s something new, but I’m really excited for the challenge.

Rowe: Raith on ‘upward spiral’

“The club seem to be going on a upward spiral, so it’s something that I wanted to be involved with.

“I just [want] to get promoted, really. And get out of this league.

“I think with the size of the club, just from being here and speaking to people, it shouldn’t be in this league. I want to come here and help get out of it.”

Rowe has confessed he does not know much about the Scottish Championship.

But the former Scunthorpe United defender is relishing the change of scene north of the border after seven years in English football playing in League Two and the divisions below.

Jai Rowe is looking up with Raith Rovers. Image: Alan Dalziel / RRFC.

“When it first came about, it was something new,” he said in an interview with Raith TV. “Like I’ve said, I like to challenge myself and go on different routes to the normal way, I suppose.

“It’s just something I’m really excited for.

“I’ve seen videos of Raith, I’ve watched a few clips back from games last year, and the atmosphere looks really good. So, it’s something I’m excited to play in front of.

“I’m sure we’ll get the job done that we want to do.

“[I want to just get] promoted straight away, in my first year, and play as many games as I can, helping the team on and off the pitch, and just getting straight up.”

