The key numbers behind Raith Rovers’ move for first summer signing Jai Rowe

Raith Rovers’ first signing of the summer, Jai Rowe, has not come from the usual merry-go-round of players available in Scottish football.

For a right-back, the recruit from England’s National League has come from somewhat leftfield.

The 23-year-old had been offered a new deal at former club Boston United, but has instead opted for a new challenge in the Scottish Championship.

Courier Sport has taken a look at the numbers that have made the promising defender attractive to Raith.

23

Rowe turns 24 on August 8 but has already packed a lot into his career.

Starting out in first-team football with Barwell in England’s seventh-tier at the age of just 16, he now has seven seasons under his belt.

With three of those years spent in League Two, the full-back has built up a considerable amount of top-team experience for someone his age.

Raith will be optimistic the Englishman can hit the ground running at Stark’s Park.

2

Rowe has penned a two-year deal with Rovers, and will welcome the stability after going summer to summer down south.

Vice-captain Ross Matthews has signed on for just one more year and Callum Smith has agreed only six months as he completes his comeback from a serious knee injury.

Previously, others have been handed only 12-month agreements and shorter.

So, two years is an indication Raith do not see Rowe as much of a gamble and they expect him to make an impact not just next season but in 2026/27 as well.

100%

Rowe featured in 55 games for Boston last season – every single match they played.

Of those 55 matches, incredibly he started 52, with his three substitute’s outings coming in the league against York City, FC Halifax Town and AFC Fylde.

He was Boston’s most consistent performer, topping their appearance charts.

With Raith having struggled with injuries and consistency at times last term, they will be hoping Rowe can continue being available and dependable.

22

For a full-back, Rowe’s goal-scoring statistics are impressive.

He has netted 22 times over the course of his career so far, and comes north after his most prolific campaign.

The versatile and athletic player was Boston’s second-top scorer last season with nine goals in his 55 appearances.

It is clear he will add something to Raith in attack as well as defence.

4

Rovers will be hopeful Rowe provides the answer to what has become something of a problem position of late.

Over the last two seasons, they have had four right-backs come and go without settling.

Ross Millen was a regular but was frozen out due to a disagreement behind the scenes midway through season 2023/24.

Since then, James Brown on loan from St Johnstone, ex-Dundee United defender Kieran Freeman and one-time Chelsea youngster Fankaty Dabo have failed to prove themselves a long-term fit on the right side of Raith’s defence.