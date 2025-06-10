The key numbers behind Raith Rovers’ move for first summer signing Jai Rowe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The key numbers behind Raith Rovers’ move for first summer signing Jai Rowe

The 23-year-old has joined after 2 years with Boston United in the National League.

New signing Jai Rowe points to a Raith Rovers badge on the wall.
New Raith Rovers signing Jai Rowe. Image: Alan Dalziel / RRFC.
By Iain Collin

Raith Rovers’ first signing of the summer, Jai Rowe, has not come from the usual merry-go-round of players available in Scottish football.

For a right-back, the recruit from England’s National League has come from somewhat leftfield.

The 23-year-old had been offered a new deal at former club Boston United, but has instead opted for a new challenge in the Scottish Championship.

Courier Sport has taken a look at the numbers that have made the promising defender attractive to Raith.

New Raith Rovers signing Jai Rowe.
Jai Rowe has signed a two-year deal with Raith Rovers. Image: Alan Dalziel / RRFC.

23

Rowe turns 24 on August 8 but has already packed a lot into his career.

Starting out in first-team football with Barwell in England’s seventh-tier at the age of just 16, he now has seven seasons under his belt.

With three of those years spent in League Two, the full-back has built up a considerable amount of top-team experience for someone his age.

Raith will be optimistic the Englishman can hit the ground running at Stark’s Park.

2

Rowe has penned a two-year deal with Rovers, and will welcome the stability after going summer to summer down south.

Vice-captain Ross Matthews has signed on for just one more year and Callum Smith has agreed only six months as he completes his comeback from a serious knee injury.

Previously, others have been handed only 12-month agreements and shorter.

So, two years is an indication Raith do not see Rowe as much of a gamble and they expect him to make an impact not just next season but in 2026/27 as well.

Jai Rowe won Boston United’s players’ player of the year award. Image: Alan Dalziel / RRFC.

100%

Rowe featured in 55 games for Boston last season – every single match they played.

Of those 55 matches, incredibly he started 52, with his three substitute’s outings coming in the league against York City, FC Halifax Town and AFC Fylde.

He was Boston’s most consistent performer, topping their appearance charts.

With Raith having struggled with injuries and consistency at times last term, they will be hoping Rowe can continue being available and dependable.

22

For a full-back, Rowe’s goal-scoring statistics are impressive.

He has netted 22 times over the course of his career so far, and comes north after his most prolific campaign.

The versatile and athletic player was Boston’s second-top scorer last season with nine goals in his 55 appearances.

It is clear he will add something to Raith in attack as well as defence.

New Raith Rovers signing Jai Rowe.
New Raith Rovers signing Jai Rowe has set high targets for his first year at the club. Image: Alan Dalziel / RRFC.

4

Rovers will be hopeful Rowe provides the answer to what has become something of a problem position of late.

Over the last two seasons, they have had four right-backs come and go without settling.

Ross Millen was a regular but was frozen out due to a disagreement behind the scenes midway through season 2023/24.

Since then, James Brown on loan from St Johnstone, ex-Dundee United defender Kieran Freeman and one-time Chelsea youngster Fankaty Dabo have failed to prove themselves a long-term fit on the right side of Raith’s defence.

