Home Sport Football

Neil Lennon makes ‘time’ admission as he assesses Dunfermline’s promotion credentials

The Pars boss has spoken of facing a rebuilding job at East End Park.

Dunfermline Athletic boss Neil Lennon stands with his arms outstretched.
Dunfermline boss Neil Lennon. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Neil Lennon has tempered expectations at Dunfermline by admitting it could ‘take a bit of time’ to build a promotion challenge.

The former Celtic and Hibernian boss is determined to bring success to East End Park after agreeing a two-year deal.

He has emphasised the potential of the Pars to reach the Premiership and even push for the European qualification they have enjoyed through their history.

And ambitious owner James Bord has also set the goal of reaching the top-flight within the next two seasons.

However, Lennon has also stressed the rebuilding work he has ahead with the Fifers, who said goodbye to 14 players at the end of last season and have recruited just one new face, in Charlie Gilmour.

New Dunfermline Athletic signing Charlie Gilmour holds up a DAFC scarf.
Charlie Gilmour has signed a three-year deal with Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“With Hibs it was okay, it was pretty comfortable,” said Lennon of winning the title in his last full campaign in the Championship, in 2016/17.

“We had a few big games against Dundee United. They were our main competitors that year.

“We had a good squad at Hibs. This is totally different, this is a building of one.

“And it may take a bit of time before we get to find the key components that we want from the team.

“It’s not set in stone that we want to get promotion. But we want to be up and around it for the foreseeable future.

Lennon: Pars need right ‘ingredients’

“We don’t want to be just fulfilling fixtures and stuff like that. We want to be really competitive, and we want to be a good to watch. And I want us to be physical.

“Just all the ingredients that your team needs.

“I’m not going to compare us to any other team, because we’re Dunfermline and we want to play the way that the fans want us to play.”

After taking over for just seven games at the end of last season, Lennon has since spoken of how Dunfermline has ‘got under his skin’.

Following curtailed spells in charge of Omonia in Cyprus and Romania’s Rapid Bucharest, the 53-year-old is keen to build something with the Pars.

New Dunfermline Athletic boss Neil Lennon is all smiles during his TV punditry work.
Neil Lennon was a regular pundit on TV when out of work as a manager. Image: Craig Foy / SNS.

And, after filling his spare time with media duties, including at some of the world’s biggest stadiums for Champions League matches, he is relishing being back in the dugout.

“Listen, I love the punditry work, don’t get me wrong,” he added. “I really enjoyed it. All the big games, and all the Scottish games I did, and all the stuff I did in Ireland as well.

“But my reason to be is coaching. That’s what I want to do.

“And I like winning things, and that’s what I want to bring to Dunfermline; it’s a big club.

“It’s a privilege to be the head coach or manager of any club, really. So, this is no different, and I want to carry that responsibility as well as I can.”

