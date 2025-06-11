Aidan Connolly reflects on 4 years at Raith Rovers and reasons behind Stark’s Park exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aidan Connolly reflects on 4 years at Raith Rovers and reasons behind Stark’s Park exit

The 29-year-old has spent the last four years with the Kirkcaldy club.

Aidan Connolly in action for Raith Rovers.
Aidan Connolly has left Raith Rovers after four years. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Aidan Connolly has aired his Raith Rovers frustrations, despite admitting it was ‘time to move on’ this summer.

The 29-year-old was freed by the Kirkcaldy club last month after spending the past four seasons at Stark’s Park.

With a previous four-month stint in Fife after leaving Dundee United in 2016, the winger has spent a significant chunk of his career at Raith.

And he is not the kind of person to bad mouth anyone following his departure.

However, his disappointments are clear after scoring 39 goals in 177 appearances across his two spells.

Aidan Connolly celebrates with Kieran Freeman after doubling Raith Rovers' lead against Livingston.
Aidan Connolly (left) celebrates with Kieran Freeman after scoring against Livingston. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

“I loved my time at Raith,” Connolly told Courier Sport. “I had four years there and in the first two years I was getting the game-time I wanted.

“Then there were changes at the club a couple of years ago – and then I wasn’t getting the game-time that I thought I deserved, at times.

“So, it was time to move on this summer. The club has changed a lot from above and that’s just the way it goes sometimes.

“But there was a lot of good people there and I wish them all the best for next season.”

His 15 goals in season 2022/23, when he started 33 league games, stands out as a high point.

Connolly: ‘It’s hard when you’re not involved’

But making just one start under current Rovers boss Barry Robson tells its own tale.

“It’s hard when you’re not involved weekly and you just want to enjoy your football,” he added.

“It’s hardest when you feel like you deserve opportunities and you aren’t getting them.

“It is tough. Even the season when we were pushing for the title (2023/24), I felt I could have had more opportunities.

“The fans would hopefully know from watching last season, that whenever I came on or whenever I played I made an impact.

Aidan Connolly gives the thumbs up to the camera.
Aidan Connolly is looking for a new club where he will be ‘wanted’. Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group.

“There was a period where I scored two goals in two games and then started the next game. And then I never had one start the rest of the season.

“That’s tough for me. But I’m moving on now and going on to better things, hopefully.”

Raith lifted the SPFL Trust Trophy in 2022 in Connolly’s first season at the club and then finished runners-up the following year.

The Championship title and promotion play-off push of the next season also proved what the club is capable of.

“Overall, it’s been a really successful time at Raith,” Connolly said. “Although, personally, I wasn’t playing all the time, as a team we were always doing well.

“We’ll just see what happens now. You want to go somewhere where you’re wanted.”

