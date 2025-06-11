Ex-Dunfermline Athletic defender Danny Devine gives lowdown on new Pars signing Charlie Gilmour

New signing Charlie Gilmour can become a firm fans’ favourite at Dunfermline, according to former team-mate and Pars defender Danny Devine.

The pair have played together at Inverness Caley Thistle for the past two seasons, giving Devine a first-hand view of the former Arsenal youngster’s qualities.

Gilmour has penned a three-year deal with Dunfermline and Devine admits it will be tough for the Highlanders to replace him this summer.

However, after suffering a difficult spell with St Johnstone prior to moving to Inverness, Devine insists he is delighted to see his midfield protector now step up to the Championship.

“I’m a really big fan of Charlie,” Devine told Courier Sport. “He was absolutely great when he was here [at Inverness] and he’ll be a massive miss for us.

“He was a big part of what we did last season and I was obviously sad to see him go.

“But I spoke to him briefly and I told him he can’t be hanging about in League One, no disrespect, for too much longer.

“He has had the chance to move back up to the Championship and I think he’ll do absolutely great for Dunfermline. Dunfermline have got themselves a real top player.

“It’ll be interesting to see how he does and then see if he kicks on there, which I have no doubt he will.”

Devine: ‘Gilmour a top professional’

Gilmour enjoyed a top-class schooling in the Arsenal academy but saw his career stall after moving to St Johnstone in February 2021.

The now 26-year-old made just 14 first-team appearances for Saints amidst loan spells at Alloa Athletic and Cove Rangers.

However, 69 starts in 72 outings for Inverness have showcased the midfielder’s strengths in the last two years and earned him a move to the Pars.

“He’s a great lad and a great player,” added Devine, who spent two seasons with Dunfermline after joining in 2018.

“He’s a top, top professional. That’s one thing I always found with Charlie; he made others around him put in the work as well.

“He deserves his move up a level and he’s well capable of stepping up there and leading Dunfermline as a leader as well.

“He’s a quiet lad, but he goes about his business on the pitch. He does a lot of his talking on the pitch.

“One thing about Charlie, he’ll never hide from the ball. And he also does the other side of the game really, really well. He loves breaking up play, he loves to tackle.

“He’s a quiet lad, but you could see on the pitch he had that little bit about him.”

With all of these qualities, Devine is convinced the Dunfermline supporters will enjoy watching Neil Lennon’s first summer signing.

‘He’ll definitely make a big impact’

“Fans aren’t stupid, they know the game,” he went on. “And I think if Charlie gets anywhere near the performances he was putting in here week-in, week out, I think he’ll be one of their fans’ players of the year.

“People see him. They recognise his work. He doesn’t go around screaming and shouting.

“But I think that’s probably more a compliment to him that people are picking up on his actual performances and his quality.

“He’s got the potential to become a fans’ favourite but no doubt he’ll definitely make a big impact on the pitch for Dunfermline. I think Dunfermline have got themselves a great player.”