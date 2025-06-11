Ex-Dunfermline Athletic defender Danny Devine gives lowdown on new Pars signing Charlie Gilmour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-Dunfermline Athletic defender Danny Devine gives lowdown on new Pars signing Charlie Gilmour

Gilmour has penned a three-year deal at East End Park.

Danny Devin in action for Dunfermline Athletic.
Danny Devine and Charlie Gilmour were team-mates for two years at Inverness Caley Thistle. Image: SNS.
By Iain Collin

New signing Charlie Gilmour can become a firm fans’ favourite at Dunfermline, according to former team-mate and Pars defender Danny Devine.

The pair have played together at Inverness Caley Thistle for the past two seasons, giving Devine a first-hand view of the former Arsenal youngster’s qualities.

Gilmour has penned a three-year deal with Dunfermline and Devine admits it will be tough for the Highlanders to replace him this summer.

However, after suffering a difficult spell with St Johnstone prior to moving to Inverness, Devine insists he is delighted to see his midfield protector now step up to the Championship.

New Dunfermline Athletic signing Charlie Gilmour holds up a DAFC scarf.
Charlie Gilmour has signed a three-year deal with Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“I’m a really big fan of Charlie,” Devine told Courier Sport. “He was absolutely great when he was here [at Inverness] and he’ll be a massive miss for us.

“He was a big part of what we did last season and I was obviously sad to see him go.

“But I spoke to him briefly and I told him he can’t be hanging about in League One, no disrespect, for too much longer.

“He has had the chance to move back up to the Championship and I think he’ll do absolutely great for Dunfermline. Dunfermline have got themselves a real top player.

“It’ll be interesting to see how he does and then see if he kicks on there, which I have no doubt he will.”

Devine: ‘Gilmour a top professional’

Gilmour enjoyed a top-class schooling in the Arsenal academy but saw his career stall after moving to St Johnstone in February 2021.

The now 26-year-old made just 14 first-team appearances for Saints amidst loan spells at Alloa Athletic and Cove Rangers.

However, 69 starts in 72 outings for Inverness have showcased the midfielder’s strengths in the last two years and earned him a move to the Pars.

“He’s a great lad and a great player,” added Devine, who spent two seasons with Dunfermline after joining in 2018.

“He’s a top, top professional. That’s one thing I always found with Charlie; he made others around him put in the work as well.

Danny Devine in action for Inverness Caley Thistle.
Danny Devine has spent the last five years at Inverness after a previous spell at the club. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

“He deserves his move up a level and he’s well capable of stepping up there and leading Dunfermline as a leader as well.

“He’s a quiet lad, but he goes about his business on the pitch. He does a lot of his talking on the pitch.

“One thing about Charlie, he’ll never hide from the ball. And he also does the other side of the game really, really well. He loves breaking up play, he loves to tackle.

“He’s a quiet lad, but you could see on the pitch he had that little bit about him.”

With all of these qualities, Devine is convinced the Dunfermline supporters will enjoy watching Neil Lennon’s first summer signing.

‘He’ll definitely make a big impact’

“Fans aren’t stupid, they know the game,” he went on. “And I think if Charlie gets anywhere near the performances he was putting in here week-in, week out, I think he’ll be one of their fans’ players of the year.

“People see him. They recognise his work. He doesn’t go around screaming and shouting.

“But I think that’s probably more a compliment to him that people are picking up on his actual performances and his quality.

“He’s got the potential to become a fans’ favourite but no doubt he’ll definitely make a big impact on the pitch for Dunfermline. I think Dunfermline have got themselves a great player.”

