Freed Dunfermline midfielder could return to old club as Pars announce 2 more pre-season friendlies

Freed Dunfermline midfielder Joe Chalmers could be on his way back to Inverness Caley Thistle.

The 31-year-old is out of contract after being released by the Pars last month and is being trailed by a number of possible suitors.

He was one of 14 players who said goodbye to the East End Park club in the wake of a disappointing campaign.

The Fifers avoided relegation to League One late on, in part thanks to the 15-point deduction suffered by Hamilton Accies.

Chalmers made three appearances after the arrival of Neil Lennon as manager for the final seven matches. The pair had worked together previously at Celtic.

However, after 30 outings across the season – and 125 during his three and a half years at the club – he was not offered a new contract.

The experienced play-maker’s availability has alerted rival clubs in the Championship.

But it is understood Caley Thistle have held talks with the former Motherwell and Ayr United player and made clear their interest.

Chalmers could team up with ex-Par

He previously spent two seasons with Inverness after joining in the summer of 2017 and racked up 96 appearances before departing for Premiership football with Highland rivals Ross County.

The Caley Jags are expected to be able to make new signings from next week after a deal to come out of administration was agreed.

Chalmers could join up with former Dunfermline team-mate Paul Allan, who spent last term with the Highlanders and is in talks over a contract extension.

He would also be heading in the opposite direction from Charlie Gilmour who left Inverness to sign for the Pars on a three-year deal earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Dunfermline have announced two more pre-season friendlies to complete preparations for the new campaign.

The Pars will kick off their warm-up games with a first-ever trip to K-Park to face SPFL newcomers East Kilbride on June 28.

They will then make the shorter journey across the Kingdom to take on neighbours East Fife on July 8.

The East End Park men could also fit in another friendly during the midweek window prior to their previously-announced meeting with Kelty Hearts on July 5.