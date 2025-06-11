Freed Dunfermline midfielder could return to old club as Pars announce 2 more pre-season friendlies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football

Freed Dunfermline midfielder could return to old club as Pars announce 2 more pre-season friendlies

The Fifers are finalising preparations for the new campaign.

By Iain Collin
Joe Chalmers in action for Dunfermline Athletic.
Joe Chalmers is hunting for a new club after being freed by Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Freed Dunfermline midfielder Joe Chalmers could be on his way back to Inverness Caley Thistle.

The 31-year-old is out of contract after being released by the Pars last month and is being trailed by a number of possible suitors.

He was one of 14 players who said goodbye to the East End Park club in the wake of a disappointing campaign.

The Fifers avoided relegation to League One late on, in part thanks to the 15-point deduction suffered by Hamilton Accies.

A celebrating Joe Chalmers claps surrounded by Dunfermline Athletic team-mates.
Joe Chalmers (foreground) won the League One title with Dunfermline in 2023. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Chalmers made three appearances after the arrival of Neil Lennon as manager for the final seven matches. The pair had worked together previously at Celtic.

However, after 30 outings across the season – and 125 during his three and a half years at the club – he was not offered a new contract.

The experienced play-maker’s availability has alerted rival clubs in the Championship.

But it is understood Caley Thistle have held talks with the former Motherwell and Ayr United player and made clear their interest.

Chalmers could team up with ex-Par

He previously spent two seasons with Inverness after joining in the summer of 2017 and racked up 96 appearances before departing for Premiership football with Highland rivals Ross County.

The Caley Jags are expected to be able to make new signings from next week after a deal to come out of administration was agreed.

Chalmers could join up with former Dunfermline team-mate Paul Allan, who spent last term with the Highlanders and is in talks over a contract extension.

He would also be heading in the opposite direction from Charlie Gilmour who left Inverness to sign for the Pars on a three-year deal earlier this month.

Joe Chalmers battles for possession for Inverness Caley Thistle with Dundee United opponent Peter Pawlett.
Joe Chalmers (left) in action for Inverness Caley Thistle against Dundee United. Image: SNS.

Meanwhile, Dunfermline have announced two more pre-season friendlies to complete preparations for the new campaign.

The Pars will kick off their warm-up games with a first-ever trip to K-Park to face SPFL newcomers East Kilbride on June 28.

They will then make the shorter journey across the Kingdom to take on neighbours East Fife on July 8.

The East End Park men could also fit in another friendly during the midweek window prior to their previously-announced meeting with Kelty Hearts on July 5.

