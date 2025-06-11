Aidan Connolly to face Raith Rovers next season after joining Championship rivals

Freed Raith Rovers winger Aidan Connolly has re-signed for first club – and Championship rivals – Queen’s Park.

The 29-year-old departed Raith this summer after four years and has spoken of his frustrations at a lack of game-time towards the end of his spell in Kirkcaldy.

However, despite loving his time at Stark’s Park, he confessed it was time for a change of scene this summer.

And the former fans’ favourite could now come back to haunt Rovers after joining their second-tier competitors.

Connolly began his career with the Spiders and famously left to join Dundee United with Andy Robertson in 2013.

He has since enjoyed moves to Raith (twice), York City, Dunfermline and Falkirk before bringing his career back full circle this summer.

He said: “This is where I started in football and I can’t wait to get started – or re-started!

“The memories came back when I took the call. It’s a great club and it’s come so far since I was here.

“There have been changes but I am more experienced myself too, played a lot of games in this division and know it well.

“I’ve learned from lows and highs and I’m just excited to get going with the club again.”

Connolly ‘excited’ following Raith exit

Connolly scored 39 times in 177 appearances for Raith, including a prolific 15 goals in an impressive 2022/23 campaign.

However, he started just 17 matches in the league as Rovers pushed for the title two seasons ago and made Barry Robson’s chosen line-up just once in making eight league starts last term.

It was clear the attacker was likely to move on this summer at the end of his contract and new Queen’s Park boss Sean Crighton is thrilled to have moved in to snap him up.

The former Airdrie, Livingston and Morton defender told his club’s website: “I’m absolutely delighted to have Aidan here at Queen’s Park. He’s a player who was in my mind as soon as I got the job and I was looking at.

“You do your homework on players who know this division and players you may have played against. I have played against Aidan in the past and he can be a tricky customer.

“He has very good experience now, which is something I mentioned I wanted in the building when I took the job.

“He’s been here before, although not when The City Stadium (Lesser Hampden) or the club has looked like it does now. But I think that helps.

“I also said I wanted continuity and, though Aidan has left and come back, he knows the club, came through the system and knows what is expected.

“He can play a number of positions, which is something I was also looking for and the style of football I want to play will help him. And I think he’ll help the players around him.”