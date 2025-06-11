Aidan Connolly to face Raith Rovers next season after joining Championship rivals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aidan Connolly to face Raith Rovers next season after joining Championship rivals

The winger was freed after four years at Stark's Park.

By Iain Collin
Aidan Connolly in action for Raith Rovers.
Aidan Connolly in action for Raith Rovers last season. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

Freed Raith Rovers winger Aidan Connolly has re-signed for first club – and Championship rivals – Queen’s Park.

The 29-year-old departed Raith this summer after four years and has spoken of his frustrations at a lack of game-time towards the end of his spell in Kirkcaldy.

However, despite loving his time at Stark’s Park, he confessed it was time for a change of scene this summer.

And the former fans’ favourite could now come back to haunt Rovers after joining their second-tier competitors.

Aidan Connolly in action for Queen's Park during his first spell at the club in 2012.
Aidan Connolly (left) began his career with Queen’s Park. Image: SNS.

Connolly began his career with the Spiders and famously left to join Dundee United with Andy Robertson in 2013.

He has since enjoyed moves to Raith (twice), York City, Dunfermline and Falkirk before bringing his career back full circle this summer.

He said: “This is where I started in football and I can’t wait to get started – or re-started!

“The memories came back when I took the call. It’s a great club and it’s come so far since I was here.

“There have been changes but I am more experienced myself too, played a lot of games in this division and know it well.

“I’ve learned from lows and highs and I’m just excited to get going with the club again.”

Connolly ‘excited’ following Raith exit

Connolly scored 39 times in 177 appearances for Raith, including a prolific 15 goals in an impressive 2022/23 campaign.

However, he started just 17 matches in the league as Rovers pushed for the title two seasons ago and made Barry Robson’s chosen line-up just once in making eight league starts last term.

It was clear the attacker was likely to move on this summer at the end of his contract and new Queen’s Park boss Sean Crighton is thrilled to have moved in to snap him up.

The former Airdrie, Livingston and Morton defender told his club’s website: “I’m absolutely delighted to have Aidan here at Queen’s Park. He’s a player who was in my mind as soon as I got the job and I was looking at.

Aidan Connolly runs away with his arms outstretched after scoring for Raith Rovers against Queen's Park in December 2024.
Aidan Connolly scored one of his six goals for Raith Rovers last season against Queen’s Park in December. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

“You do your homework on players who know this division and players you may have played against. I have played against Aidan in the past and he can be a tricky customer.

“He has very good experience now, which is something I mentioned I wanted in the building when I took the job.

“He’s been here before, although not when The City Stadium (Lesser Hampden) or the club has looked like it does now. But I think that helps.

“I also said I wanted continuity and, though Aidan has left and come back, he knows the club, came through the system and knows what is expected.

“He can play a number of positions, which is something I was also looking for and the style of football I want to play will help him. And I think he’ll help the players around him.”

