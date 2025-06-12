Dunfermline Athletic explain amended friendly and cup schedule as work continues to lay new pitch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline Athletic explain amended friendly and cup schedule as work continues to lay new pitch

The Pars were criticised for a poor surface towards the end of last season.

By Iain Collin
Shoots of grass start to show through Dunfermline Athletic's new pitch at East End Park.
Dunfermline have been working on laying a new pitch ahead of next season. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Dunfermline have revealed they requested an amended Premier Sports Cup fixture list next season due to work laying a new pitch this summer.

The Pars are confident the surface will be in ‘optimal condition’ in time for the kick-off to the new Championship campaign in early August.

With the SPFL granting their application for away ties in the early League Cup dates next month, the Fifers will have leeway to ensure everything is ready.

It is understood the works were expected to last seven months from start to finish, and the extra time fits perfectly into that schedule.

Two tractors work on the East End Park surface.
Dunfermline’s pitch works included stripping the old surface right back. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

All pre-season friendlies have been deliberately arranged away from home to give the surface more time.

Dunfermline then open their cup campaign away to Hearts on July 12 before travelling to face Dumbarton a week later.

Their first home game is against Hamilton Accies on July 22 before they host Stirling Albion four days later.

Chairman and chief executive David Cook said: “You can now start to see the fresh shoots of grass in the newly-prepared surface.

“And I’d like to thank [owners] Park Bench, the Greentech team and, of course, our groundsman Willie Davis for the work that has been carried out, and continues to be done to prepare the pitch ahead of the new season.

Dunfermline target league campaign

“This pre-season, all our friendly matches will be taking place away from home.

“Similarly, we also requested our away matches in the earlier fixtures in the Premier Sports Cup group stages to allow the pitch to be in an optimal condition ahead of the league campaign.”

Dunfermline consulted with experts Greentech Sportsturf after major issues with the East End Park pitch towards the end of last season.

Neil Lennon confessed it affected the style of play he wanted to implement after arriving as manager in March, and it also hampered the passing philosophy of predecessor Michael Tidser.

The pitch was stripped back and replaced with a mix of sand, soil and polypropylene fibres to help enhance durability, strength and drainage.

A rutted and muddy East End Park pitch pictured last season.
The East End Park surface was heavily criticised towards the end of last season. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group)

A new irrigation system, with pop-up sprinklers that can be operated remotely via a phone app, was also incorporated before the grass seed was sown.

“We know the last few years have been difficult from a pitch maintenance point of view,” commented groundsman Willie Davis. “But the level of investment has been fantastic.

“I can already see a huge change in it, and it will make a massive difference during the second half of the season.

“The weather over the last few days has been good for growth – plenty of rain followed by sunshine – so hopefully there’s no stopping it now.”

More from Football

Zac Sapsford celebrates a strike.
How Dundee United new boy Zac Sapsford fumbled Bakary Saka jersey when his bottle…
JIm Goodwin will be working with a new-look squad this term
6 top Dundee United transfer window priorities as major Tannadice rebuild begins
St Johnstone owner, Adam Webb, speaks to the media.
St Johnstone owner Adam Webb opens up on why sacking Simo Valakari didn't cross…
Mo Sylla was a fans favourite at Dundee but he's set to leave the club. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Two stars to depart Dundee as Dark Blues remain in contract talks with…
8
Joe Chalmers in action for Dunfermline Athletic.
Freed Dunfermline midfielder could return to old club as Pars announce two more pre-season…
Aidan Connolly in action for Raith Rovers.
Aidan Connolly to face Raith Rovers next season after joining Championship rivals
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Dundee FC stadium planning explainer Picture shows; How the new Dundee FC stadium could look . N/A. Supplied by Holmes Miller Date; Unknown
New Dundee FC stadium planning process and potential Holyrood route explained
Paul Digby in action for Cambridge United. Image: John Mallett/ProSports/Shutterstock
Dundee set to sign midfielder Paul Digby - with next arrival imminent
4
Stevie May sent St Johnstone to their first Scottish Cup final.
Stevie May becomes FOURTH ex-St Johnstone player signing up for Livingston's Premiership campaign
Daniels Balodis shakes hands with Simo Valakari.
Daniels Balodis gives St Johnstone stay hint as Victor Griffith shines for Panama

Conversation