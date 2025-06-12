Dunfermline Athletic explain amended friendly and cup schedule as work continues to lay new pitch

Dunfermline have revealed they requested an amended Premier Sports Cup fixture list next season due to work laying a new pitch this summer.

The Pars are confident the surface will be in ‘optimal condition’ in time for the kick-off to the new Championship campaign in early August.

With the SPFL granting their application for away ties in the early League Cup dates next month, the Fifers will have leeway to ensure everything is ready.

It is understood the works were expected to last seven months from start to finish, and the extra time fits perfectly into that schedule.

All pre-season friendlies have been deliberately arranged away from home to give the surface more time.

Dunfermline then open their cup campaign away to Hearts on July 12 before travelling to face Dumbarton a week later.

Their first home game is against Hamilton Accies on July 22 before they host Stirling Albion four days later.

Chairman and chief executive David Cook said: “You can now start to see the fresh shoots of grass in the newly-prepared surface.

“And I’d like to thank [owners] Park Bench, the Greentech team and, of course, our groundsman Willie Davis for the work that has been carried out, and continues to be done to prepare the pitch ahead of the new season.

Dunfermline target league campaign

“This pre-season, all our friendly matches will be taking place away from home.

“Similarly, we also requested our away matches in the earlier fixtures in the Premier Sports Cup group stages to allow the pitch to be in an optimal condition ahead of the league campaign.”

Dunfermline consulted with experts Greentech Sportsturf after major issues with the East End Park pitch towards the end of last season.

Neil Lennon confessed it affected the style of play he wanted to implement after arriving as manager in March, and it also hampered the passing philosophy of predecessor Michael Tidser.

The pitch was stripped back and replaced with a mix of sand, soil and polypropylene fibres to help enhance durability, strength and drainage.

A new irrigation system, with pop-up sprinklers that can be operated remotely via a phone app, was also incorporated before the grass seed was sown.

“We know the last few years have been difficult from a pitch maintenance point of view,” commented groundsman Willie Davis. “But the level of investment has been fantastic.

“I can already see a huge change in it, and it will make a massive difference during the second half of the season.

“The weather over the last few days has been good for growth – plenty of rain followed by sunshine – so hopefully there’s no stopping it now.”