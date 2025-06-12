Dunfermline Athletic confirm Lewis McCann departure as fellow striker also exits

Lewis McCann insists Dunfermline will always hold ‘a special place’ for him after it was announced he has left the club.

The striker is exiting after seven years with his only senior side and appears to face an uncertain future.

The 23-year-old, who joined the Pars straight from school in 2018, is currently injured after picking up a hamstring issue in training in April.

The Northern Ireland U/21 cap underwent surgery and was said to be ‘in dialogue’ with the Fifers, who had offered ‘facilities for his rehabilitation’.

However, the parties have now gone their separate ways, with the feeling that it is the ‘right time for McCann to pursue a new challenge’.

The marksman netted 29 times in 179 appearances for Dunfermline.

He said: “I would just like to thank everyone I’ve worked with at the club over the last seven years of my life.

“I’d also like to thank the fans that have supported me during this time too.

McCann: DAFC a ‘special place’

“Dunfermline Athletic will always hold a special place with me and I wish the players and the club all the best in the future.”

McCann has been joined by Dapo Mebude in departing East End Park.

Mebude signed a season-long deal with the Pars in October as he rebuilt his career after a life-threatening car crash in Belgium in January last year.

The Scotland U/21 cap was left in a coma for five days following emergency surgery to stem bleeding around his heart.

The 23-year-old suffered an injury setback early on with the Fifers but looked to be restoring his fitness and confidence when manager James McPake was sacked.

He then featured just twice under successor Michael Tidser before being sent out on loan to one of Dunfermline owner James Bord’s other clubs.

Even that did not work out for the former Rangers and Watford attacker, however, with visa issues ensuring he failed to make a single outing for Septemvri Sofia in Bulgaria.

With that ill-fated loan having come to an end, the Pars have announced Mebude – who scored once in 18 appearances – is also leaving.

A statement read: “Everyone at KDM Group East End Park wishes Dapo well in his future endeavours.”