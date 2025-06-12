Dunfermline Athletic confirm Lewis McCann departure as fellow striker also exits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline Athletic confirm Lewis McCann departure as fellow striker also exits

McCann has spent the last seven years at East End Park.

By Iain Collin
Lewis McCann smiles for the camera.
Lewis McCann has left Dunfermline after seven years. Image: SNS.

Lewis McCann insists Dunfermline will always hold ‘a special place’ for him after it was announced he has left the club.

The striker is exiting after seven years with his only senior side and appears to face an uncertain future.

The 23-year-old, who joined the Pars straight from school in 2018, is currently injured after picking up a hamstring issue in training in April.

The Northern Ireland U/21 cap underwent surgery and was said to be ‘in dialogue’ with the Fifers, who had offered ‘facilities for his rehabilitation’.

Lewis McCann slides on his knees as he celebrates scoring for Dunfermline Athletic.
Lewis McCann scored 29 times for Dunfermline. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS.

However, the parties have now gone their separate ways, with the feeling that it is the ‘right time for McCann to pursue a new challenge’.

The marksman netted 29 times in 179 appearances for Dunfermline.

He said: “I would just like to thank everyone I’ve worked with at the club over the last seven years of my life.

“I’d also like to thank the fans that have supported me during this time too.

McCann: DAFC a ‘special place’

“Dunfermline Athletic will always hold a special place with me and I wish the players and the club all the best in the future.”

McCann has been joined by Dapo Mebude in departing East End Park.

Mebude signed a season-long deal with the Pars in October as he rebuilt his career after a life-threatening car crash in Belgium in January last year.

The Scotland U/21 cap was left in a coma for five days following emergency surgery to stem bleeding around his heart.

Dapo Mebude leans back as he stretches for the ball during a game for Dunfermline against Alloa Athletic.
Dapo Mebude’s move to Dunfermline failed to pay off. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

The 23-year-old suffered an injury setback early on with the Fifers but looked to be restoring his fitness and confidence when manager James McPake was sacked.

He then featured just twice under successor Michael Tidser before being sent out on loan to one of Dunfermline owner James Bord’s other clubs.

Even that did not work out for the former Rangers and Watford attacker, however, with visa issues ensuring he failed to make a single outing for Septemvri Sofia in Bulgaria.

With that ill-fated loan having come to an end, the Pars have announced Mebude – who scored once in 18 appearances – is also leaving.

A statement read: “Everyone at KDM Group East End Park wishes Dapo well in his future endeavours.”

