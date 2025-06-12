Raith Rovers cancel friendly due to Orange walk road closures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers cancel friendly due to Orange walk road closures

More than 3,000 people are expected to take part in the parade in Kirkcaldy.

By Reporter
Raith Rovers' Stark's Park home.
Raith Rovers' Stark's Park home.

Raith Rovers have cancelled the club’s June 28 friendly with Stirling Albion due to road closures in place for the Orange walk.

Rovers will instead take on Linlithgow Rose away from home after the authorities advised against hosting the fixture in Kirkcaldy on the same day.

More than 3,000 people are expected to take part in the parade.

Kirkcaldy disruption

Last month, residents and drivers were warned of disruption as the walk makes its way through the town centre.

The event organised by The County Grand Orange Lodge of the East of Scotland will begin at Beveridge Park and follow a circular route through the centre of Kirkcaldy.

Parking facilities at the green space will be closed from 6am on the day, and activities in the park have been cancelled.

Fife Council has advised that roads will be closed from noon and will reopen soon after the parade.

Orange Order parade
The Orange march will take place in Kirkcaldy on June 28. Image: David Cheskin/PA Images

Marchers will return to the park at around 4pm as the procession reaches its conclusion.

Motorists parking in the town centre before 12noon will not be able to move their vehicles until the parade has concluded.

Raith Rovers wrote on X: “Due to road closures in Kirkcaldy, our Stirling Albion pre-season friendly has been cancelled.

“We will now play Linlithgow Rose away at 2pm.”

A Rovers spokesperson later added: “We have been advised by the police and Fife Council that due to road closures in Kirkcaldy on the day of the 28th, we cannot play the home friendly v Stirling Albion.”

