Raith Rovers cancel friendly due to Orange walk road closures

Raith Rovers have cancelled the club’s June 28 friendly with Stirling Albion due to road closures in place for the Orange walk.

Rovers will instead take on Linlithgow Rose away from home after the authorities advised against hosting the fixture in Kirkcaldy on the same day.

More than 3,000 people are expected to take part in the parade.

Kirkcaldy disruption

Last month, residents and drivers were warned of disruption as the walk makes its way through the town centre.

The event organised by The County Grand Orange Lodge of the East of Scotland will begin at Beveridge Park and follow a circular route through the centre of Kirkcaldy.

Parking facilities at the green space will be closed from 6am on the day, and activities in the park have been cancelled.

Fife Council has advised that roads will be closed from noon and will reopen soon after the parade.

Marchers will return to the park at around 4pm as the procession reaches its conclusion.

Motorists parking in the town centre before 12noon will not be able to move their vehicles until the parade has concluded.

Raith Rovers wrote on X: “Due to road closures in Kirkcaldy, our Stirling Albion pre-season friendly has been cancelled.

“We will now play Linlithgow Rose away at 2pm.”

A Rovers spokesperson later added: “We have been advised by the police and Fife Council that due to road closures in Kirkcaldy on the day of the 28th, we cannot play the home friendly v Stirling Albion.”