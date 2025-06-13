Dunfermline Athletic announce double deal as two more sign up for Neil Lennon’s Pars side

Dunfermline have agreed new deals with Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen and Tashan Oakley-Boothe.

Both have penned 12-month contract extensions after joining the club mid-way through last season.

They arrived when Michael Tidser was the manager but have since impressed new boss Neil Lennon enough to earn fresh terms.

Defender Chilokoa-Mullen, 20, made the biggest impact, starting every game for the Pars after making a quick-fire debut just two days after his arrival.

The short-term signing from Leeds United, who began his youth career at Liverpool, was ever present for the Fifers during the run-in to the end of the campaign.

And he proved a dependable presence at the back in his 15 outings as they won their battle against relegation.

“If you look at what Jerimiah has brought in since he came in, he’s been an outstanding signing,” said Lennon of the Scotland U/21 cap, who Dunfermline had an ‘option’ to retain for 2025/26.

Lennon: ‘High hopes’ for Pars signing

“We’ve got really high hopes for him.”

Oakley-Boothe arrived at East End Park after Chilokoa-Mullen as a free agent.

The former Spurs youngster arrived in mid-February short of fitness after an ill-fated move to Portugal and subsequently endured a spell on the sidelines with a hamstring issue.

The 25-year-old finished the season with seven starts in nine appearances but only fleetingly managed to stamp his quality on a struggling side.

More is expected of a player who won the FIFA U/17 World Cup with England in 2017 in a team that also included the likes of Phil Foden, Marc Guehi, Morgan Gibbs-White and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

“Tashan Oakley-Booth, I really like him,” commented Lennon. “There’s talent there.”