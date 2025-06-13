Dunfermline Athletic announce double deal as two more sign up for Neil Lennon’s Pars side

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline Athletic announce double deal as two more sign up for Neil Lennon’s Pars side

The Fifers have agreed new contracts with Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen and Tashan Oakley-Boothe.

By Iain Collin
Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen and Tashan Oakley-Boothe stand in front of a large DAFC badge on the wall.
Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen and Tashan Oakley-Boothe have signed new deals with Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Dunfermline have agreed new deals with Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen and Tashan Oakley-Boothe.

Both have penned 12-month contract extensions after joining the club mid-way through last season.

They arrived when Michael Tidser was the manager but have since impressed new boss Neil Lennon enough to earn fresh terms.

Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen puts pen to paper on his new deal at Dunfermline Athletic.
Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen has signed a 12-month contract extension at Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Defender Chilokoa-Mullen, 20, made the biggest impact, starting every game for the Pars after making a quick-fire debut just two days after his arrival.

The short-term signing from Leeds United, who began his youth career at Liverpool, was ever present for the Fifers during the run-in to the end of the campaign.

And he proved a dependable presence at the back in his 15 outings as they won their battle against relegation.

“If you look at what Jerimiah has brought in since he came in, he’s been an outstanding signing,” said Lennon of the Scotland U/21 cap, who Dunfermline had an ‘option’ to retain for 2025/26.

Lennon: ‘High hopes’ for Pars signing

“We’ve got really high hopes for him.”

Oakley-Boothe arrived at East End Park after Chilokoa-Mullen as a free agent.

The former Spurs youngster arrived in mid-February short of fitness after an ill-fated move to Portugal and subsequently endured a spell on the sidelines with a hamstring issue.

The 25-year-old finished the season with seven starts in nine appearances but only fleetingly managed to stamp his quality on a struggling side.

Tashan Oakley-Boothe holds up a DAFC scarf after signing his new deal.
Tashan Oakley-Boothe is staying on at Dunfermline for another season. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

More is expected of a player who won the FIFA U/17 World Cup with England in 2017 in a team that also included the likes of Phil Foden, Marc Guehi, Morgan Gibbs-White and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

“Tashan Oakley-Booth, I really like him,” commented Lennon. “There’s talent there.”

Conversation