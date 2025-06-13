Raith Rovers give fresh details of potential partnership with Rangers as they insist fans will have final say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers give fresh details of potential partnership with Rangers as they insist fans will have final say

The two clubs have held talks over a tie-in under Scottish football's new 'co-operation system'

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers director Ruaridh Kilgour stands with his arms folded at a sunny Stark's Park.
Raith Rovers director Ruaridh Kilgour. Image: Ross Parker/SNS.

Raith Rovers insist fans will have the final say after confirming ‘co-operation’ discussions have taken place with Rangers.

The Stark’s Park side have been linked with a tie-in with the Ibrox outfit under new rules encouraging clubs to enter into partnerships with teams in different divisions.

The initiative, for players under the age of 21 who qualify for Scotland, is designed to expose more youngsters to first-team football through flexible loans.

However, the Kirkcaldy outfit have confessed a collaboration could also involve players who fall outside the terms of the ‘co-operation’.

Director Ruaridh Kilgour says Raith recognise some supporters may not agree with such a formal agreement, with some fearing Barry Robson’s side could lose out as a ‘feeder team’ for a Premiership club.

Holding a pen in his outstretched right hand, Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson issues instructions.
Ruaridh Kilgour says Rangers have been impressed with Raith Rovers’ style under manager Barry Robson’. Image: Craig Brown / SNS Group.

However, with talks having stalled following Rangers’ takeover, he has reassured fans they will be consulted if there are any developments.

“We first heard about this [co-operation system] probably at the tail end of last year,” he explained. “And then it’s become a bit more popular in conversation in the last two months as clubs are starting to now look at who they could potentially partner with.

“If I’m being honest it’s not kind of one of [technical director] John Potter’s priorities right now. There’s a lot of other things going on, like just basically building a squad through the transfer window.

“But, completely out of the blue, Rangers contacted John and asked him to go for a meeting at Murray Park with Nils Koppen, the then technical director.

“They said that they’d pinpointed Raith Rovers as someone they would like to have a partnership with to develop their young players.

Kilgour: ‘Rangers impressed with Raith’

“They then came to Stark’s Park the week after to have a look around and see what the facilities are like, which again they were really impressed with.

“The way it was left was that we asked them to come up with a proposal of what this could look like.

“They saw this as something where they could potentially send us other players. So players who are maybe a bit older than 21 and also players who weren’t Scottish.

“It was left with Rangers to draw up a proposal.”

Raith are awaiting a formal response and Koppen has since left his role following Rangers’ takeover.

Finlay Pollock celebrates scoring for Raith Rovers with two clenched fists.
Rangers are said to have been impressed with Finlay Pollock’s development at Raith Rovers. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

In an interview with Raith TV, Kilgour added: “The way we will then approach that is decided on three factors.

“Number one will be a football factor where Barry [Robson] and John would make a decision based purely on the playing side of it.

“We as a board would make a financial decision on it about how this can help us with our budget, in terms of what the cost would be to bring in these players – or maybe they would be free, who knows.

“And then finally – and most importantly – there’d be a kind of brand perspective where we would put it to supporters.

“Because this is one of those decisions where we feel supporters should be consulted. And the reason for that is we know that some supporters will not like the potential to be partnered with other clubs.

“So we would present all the facts, we’d present the opinion of Barry, we’d present the opinion of us as a board and we would let the supporters make the final decision.”

