Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen spells out why he is excited to be back at Dunfermline Athletic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football

Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen spells out why he is excited to be back at Dunfermline Athletic

The former Leeds United defender has penned a 12-month contract extension with the Pars.

Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen holds up a DAFC scarf.
Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen has signed a one-year contract extension at Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
By Iain Collin

Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen hopes both he and Dunfermline can thrive – rather than simply survive – this season under Neil Lennon.

The defender has penned a new 12-month contract with the Pars, who activated an option in the agreement signed by the former Leeds United last season.

The 20-year-old arrived on a short-term deal at the start of February and made a huge impact at the heart of the Fifers rearguard.

He was an ever-present at the back as the East End Park men successfully avoided relegation to League One.

However, the Scotland U/21 cap is convinced there will be better things ahead for Dunfermline after Lennon’s decision to stay on as manager.

Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen and Tashan Oakley-Boothe stand in front of a large DAFC badge on the wall.
Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen (left) was joined by Tashan Oakley-Boothe in signing a new deal with Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“It’s good to be back. I’m excited for the season,” he said after putting pen to paper at the club on Friday.

“Obviously, I enjoyed my time here last season. So, I’m looking to kick on again this season and hopefully improve individually and as a team.

“Last season, we managed to survive. But I think we’ll be looking at the other end of the table going into this season.

“It’s a tough league. Anyone can beat anyone, we know that.

“So I think just take the positives from last season and keep doing those things. And the things that we weren’t so good at, build on that.”

Chilokoa-Mullen: Pars ‘something I needed’

Dunfermline finished the campaign in seventh place after bottom side Hamilton Accies were deducted 15 points due to SPFL rule breaches.

But, with just nine wins from 36 league games, there will have to be major improvements if the Pars are to achieve their stated aim of pushing for promotion to the Premiership.

Chilokoa-Mullen saw enough in his seven matches in charge to know that Lennon’s experience of winning silverware and competing in Europe with previous clubs Celtic and Hibernian could prove invaluable.

“One of the main things was playing regularly,” he added as he surveyed his time with the Fifers last season. “It’s my first real experience of men’s football.

“That’s something I needed and I enjoyed that.

Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen puts pen to paper on his new Dunfermline contract in the East End Park boardroom.
Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen puts pen to paper on his new Dunfermline contract. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“And working under an experienced manager, Neil Lennon, and playing with experienced players, they’re obviously helping me.

“[Lennon] has got lots of experience. He’s worked with loads of top players. It’s always good. He can pass things down to all of us, really.

“I think he wants us to dominate games this season.

“Obviously, last season, he didn’t have that much time with us. So, I don’t think he could really establish the full way he wanted to play in the short period of time.

“But this season, he wants us to dominate games, have the ball – and score more goals.”

More from Football

Raith Rovers director Ruaridh Kilgour stands with his arms folded at a sunny Stark's Park.
Raith Rovers give fresh details of potential partnership with Rangers as they insist fans…
Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen and Tashan Oakley-Boothe stand in front of a large DAFC badge on the wall.
Dunfermline Athletic announce double deal as two more sign up for Neil Lennon's Pars…
Dundee United fans now know what pre-season has in store.
Dundee United set for Eredivisie test as preparations for European return are revealed
New Dundee FC head coach Steven Pressley. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Inside Steven Pressley unveiling as new Dundee FC head coach addresses fan reaction to…
7
Steven Pressley
GEORGE CRAN: My first impression of new Dundee boss Steven Pressley
5
Drey Wright before a game against Aberdeen.
New Dundee signing Drey Wright reveals he sought 'help from elsewhere' while injured with…
Victor Griffith in front of the East Stand for a St Johnstone photocall.
St Johnstone midfielder Victor Griffith seeking Gold Cup glory with Panama
Kristijan Trapanovski has been a hit with the Arabs.
EXCLUSIVE: Kristijan Trapanovski can be 'one of the best players in the Premiership' –…
Simo Valakari makes a point during a St Johnstone press conference.
Simo Valakari stresses importance of strong St Johnstone mentality
Drey Wright signs for Dundee. Image: David Young.
Drey Wright: What can Dundee fans expect from former St Johnstone favourite?

Conversation