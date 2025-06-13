Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen spells out why he is excited to be back at Dunfermline Athletic

Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen hopes both he and Dunfermline can thrive – rather than simply survive – this season under Neil Lennon.

The defender has penned a new 12-month contract with the Pars, who activated an option in the agreement signed by the former Leeds United last season.

The 20-year-old arrived on a short-term deal at the start of February and made a huge impact at the heart of the Fifers rearguard.

He was an ever-present at the back as the East End Park men successfully avoided relegation to League One.

However, the Scotland U/21 cap is convinced there will be better things ahead for Dunfermline after Lennon’s decision to stay on as manager.

“It’s good to be back. I’m excited for the season,” he said after putting pen to paper at the club on Friday.

“Obviously, I enjoyed my time here last season. So, I’m looking to kick on again this season and hopefully improve individually and as a team.

“Last season, we managed to survive. But I think we’ll be looking at the other end of the table going into this season.

“It’s a tough league. Anyone can beat anyone, we know that.

“So I think just take the positives from last season and keep doing those things. And the things that we weren’t so good at, build on that.”

Chilokoa-Mullen: Pars ‘something I needed’

Dunfermline finished the campaign in seventh place after bottom side Hamilton Accies were deducted 15 points due to SPFL rule breaches.

But, with just nine wins from 36 league games, there will have to be major improvements if the Pars are to achieve their stated aim of pushing for promotion to the Premiership.

Chilokoa-Mullen saw enough in his seven matches in charge to know that Lennon’s experience of winning silverware and competing in Europe with previous clubs Celtic and Hibernian could prove invaluable.

“One of the main things was playing regularly,” he added as he surveyed his time with the Fifers last season. “It’s my first real experience of men’s football.

“That’s something I needed and I enjoyed that.

“And working under an experienced manager, Neil Lennon, and playing with experienced players, they’re obviously helping me.

“[Lennon] has got lots of experience. He’s worked with loads of top players. It’s always good. He can pass things down to all of us, really.

“I think he wants us to dominate games this season.

“Obviously, last season, he didn’t have that much time with us. So, I don’t think he could really establish the full way he wanted to play in the short period of time.

“But this season, he wants us to dominate games, have the ball – and score more goals.”